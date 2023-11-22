Oxford Instruments Plc - Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 22

22 November 2023

Oxford Instruments plc

Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director

Oxford Instruments plc (the "Company"), a leading provider of high technology products and systems for industry and research, is pleased to announce the appointment of Hannah Nichols as an Independent Non-Executive Director. She will be joining the Board on 1 January 2024 and will become a member of the Company's audit and risk, nomination, remuneration and sustainability committees from the same date. It is intended that Hannah will take up the role of Chair of the Company's audit and risk committee in due course.

Hannah is Chief Financial Officer of Hill & Smith PLC, a leading provider of sustainable infrastructure products and services and a constituent of the FTSE 250 index on the London Stock Exchange, a role she has held since September 2019. She holds a Classics degree from the University of Cambridge and is a qualified chartered accountant. Hannah is an experienced financial professional; prior to her current executive role she had a successful 14-year career at BT Group plc, latterly serving as Chief Financial Officer, Asia, Middle East and Africa for BT Global Services, based in Singapore. She has also held a number of commercial roles at Cable & Wireless plc and qualified as a chartered accountant at Arthur Andersen.

Neil Carson, Chair of the Company, said: "Hannah's strong financial expertise, extensive international experience and track record of driving transformational change, both within and beyond the finance function, will complement the current range of expertise and experience on our Board. We are delighted to welcome Hannah to Oxford Instruments and look forward to benefiting from her insights and experience."

Hannah does not own any shares in Oxford Instruments plc and there are no further details to be disclosed under paragraph 9.6.13 of the Listing Rules.

LEI number of Oxford Instruments plc: 213800J364EZD6UCE231

Enquiries:

Sarah Harvey

Company Secretary

sarah.harvey@oxinst.com