Dow Jones News
22.11.2023 | 15:10
154 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Coinpal 
Celebrating Kaspa's 2nd Birthday: USD1M Airdrop campaign with OKX, Coinpal.io 
22-Nov-2023 / 14:37 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
NEWS RELEASE BY COINPAL 
 
Massachusetts, USA | November 22, 2023 06:15 AM Eastern Standard Time 
 
 Kaspa, the revolutionary open-source, decentralized, and fully scalable Layer-1 blockchain network, is thrilled to 
announce its 2nd birthday celebration. To commemorate this significant milestone, together with industry leaders 
Coinpal.io, OKX Web3, ICERIVER, IGV, and Rhubarb Media to launch a spectacular 1 Million Airdrop Campaign. This 
campaign will take place exclusively on OKX Cryptopedia, offering participants the chance to receive USD1 million USD 
worth of USDKAS and the exclusive, custom-designed NFT - KASBOTS with no cost! 
Kaspa - Fast, Safe, and Decentralized - The cradle of a true peer-to-peer blockchain payment system 
Kaspa is not just any blockchain; it stands as a groundbreaking achievement in the world of decentralized technology. 
Boasting the title of the fastest open-source blockchain, Kaspa is designed to meet the needs of the modern world. Its 
unique architecture, the world's first blockDAG, permits parallel blocks and instant transaction confirmation, all 
underpinned by a robust proof-of-work engine with rapid single-second block intervals. 
Kaspa has been crafted by industry pioneers and is driven by a community-led ethos. It prioritizes speed, scalability, 
and decentralization, making it a standout option in the blockchain landscape. 
As the Bitcoin network grapples with overwhelming unconfirmed transactions and surging fees, Kaspa emerges as a 
compelling alternative, offering near-instant transaction confirmations and the ability to handle significant 
throughput. 
Kaspa's commitment to a robust proof-of-work engine ensures that it's secure and reliable, while its blockDAG structure 
allows for unmatched scalability and transaction efficiency. The single-second block intervals set a new standard for 
blockchain speed and responsiveness. 
Moreover, Kaspa is evaluating the adoption of Smart Contracts with the technology known as Rollups (RU), designed to 
improve the speed and efficiency of blockchain transactions. With smart contract support, Kaspa unlocks a new realm of 
numerous future possibilities and payment solutions. 
2nd-anniversary celebration - USD1 million USD worth of USDKAS Airdrop Campaign + KASBOTS NFT 
To celebrate Kaspa's 2nd birthday and the launch of the 1 Million Airdrop Campaign with Coinpal.io, OKX, ICERiver, IGV, 
and Rhubarb Media on OKX Cryptopedia, all people are invited to partake in this remarkable event. This is not just a 
celebration of Kaspa's journey but also a recognition of its role in shaping the future of blockchain technology. 
Where: Participants need to visit the OKX Wallet Mobile App and go to the Cryptopedia X Kaspa season event to start 
participating. 
How: Participants need to complete the tasks and gain the exquisite KASbots NFTs at no cost!! And then have the 
opportunity to receive the 1 million USD worth of USDKAS Airdrop. 
For more information on the campaign, please read the tutorial to participate here. 
Please note that DAGKnight is a rare category/ lottery ticket, for participants who mint it will have the opportunity 
to receive special rewards! 
The 1 Million Airdrop Campaign represents a unique, limited-time opportunity, inviting participants to join in this 
extraordinary celebration. 
Happy Birthday Kaspa! Let's begin the celebration party!! 
About Kaspa 
 Kaspa is a pioneering open-source, decentralized, and fully scalable Layer-1 blockchain network. Its revolutionary 
architecture, featuring the world's first blockDAG, delivers parallel blocks and instant transaction confirmations with 
rapid single-second block intervals. Developed by industry leaders and guided by a community-driven approach, Kaspa 
offers unparalleled speed, scalability, and decentralization in the blockchain world. 
About Coinpal.io 
 Coinpal is the crypto payment service provider holding both Electronic Money Institution (EMI) and exchange licenses 
from the European Union, aiming to be the bridge to connect both premium merchant partners and the blockchain community 
to enable more payment usage scenarios to use their tokens as a payment method for both online and offline to empower 
crypto payments, and enrich the blockchain communities. 
To stay updated on Kaspa's 2nd birthday campaign, please follow: 
 Kaspa | Coinpal.io | OKX Web3 | IGV | ICERIVER | Rhubarb media 
 
Contact Details 
 
Coinpal.io 
 
JW 
 
pr@coinpal.io 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1779683 22-Nov-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1779683&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 22, 2023 08:37 ET (13:37 GMT)

