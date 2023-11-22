Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 22
[22.11.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|22.11.23
|IE000LZC9NM0
|7,115,491.00
|USD
|0
|43,579,543.97
|6.1246
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|22.11.23
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|2,739,940.00
|EUR
|0
|15,195,267.41
|5.5458
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|22.11.23
|IE000GETKIK8
|90,151.00
|GBP
|0
|743,334.01
|8.2454
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|22.11.23
|IE000XIITCN5
|792,116.00
|GBP
|0
|5,900,293.05
|7.4488