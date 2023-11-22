Universal Media Group, Inc.: Universal Media Group Inc. Signs Groundbreaking Two-Year Agreement with Fox Soul TV Network

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2023 / Universal Media Group Inc. (OTC PINK:UMGP) a prominent player in media and entertainment, is excited to announce a landmark two-year agreement with Fox Soul TV, a subsidiary of Fox Television. This partnership highlights Universal Media Group's commitment to bringing high-quality, engaging content to a wider audience.

The agreement marks the debut of the much-anticipated show, "Before The Fame with Mike Sherman," on Fox Soul. Scheduled for broadcast on Friday, November 24 at 6 PM EST and again at 6:30 PM EST (3 PM PST and again at 3:30 PM PST), the show promises to be a riveting journey through the lives of leading figures in sports, music, and entertainment.

Hosted by the two-time Suncoast Emmy-nominated producer and host Mike Sherman, "Before The Fame" offers an exclusive look into the lives of iconic personalities like Mike Tyson, DJ Khaled, Jamie Fox, Lamorne Morris, and many others. The show explores their paths to success, providing an intimate glimpse into their journey to stardom.

Universal Media Group is thrilled to collaborate with Fox Soul, a network known for its dynamic and diverse programming. This partnership is a testament to Universal Media Group's dedication to creating content that resonates with audiences nationwide.

Fox Soul reaches audiences nationwide through its extensive presence on linear, cable, and streaming platforms. This ensures that "Before The Fame with Mike Sherman" will be accessible to a broad and diverse viewer base, further enhancing the show's impact and reach. Universal Media Group Inc. is committed to delivering captivating and inspiring content. Stay tuned for more updates as we continue to grow and expand our offerings.

About Universal Media Group

Universal Media Group (OTC Pink: UMGP) is a publicly traded Digital Media Production company. Universal creates an eclectic array of content, including national television network celebrity programming. The company will continue to pursue strategic business investments, partnerships, and acquisitions that will ultimately increase profitability and expand the company's reach, focus, and portfolio of business assets.

Fox Soul is a digital television network and live streaming service operated by Fox Corporation that launched on January 13, 2020. Named after soul music , the network focuses on two demographics; the African American experience and Christian media .

Featuring original and syndicated programs including The Sharpton Sisters, Brutally Honest with Jasmine Brand, Crockett's Corner, Cocktails with Queens, The Book of Sean and The Business of Being Black with Tammi Mac. The network also includes programs about the achievements of past and present African Americans, for instance The Uprising series.

Fox Soul is the first streaming service launched by Fox Television Stations and Fox Entertainment , prior to the acquisition of 21st Century Fox by The Walt Disney Company Fox had another faith-based studio called Fox Faith. It is accessed by audiences across various digital streaming platforms including YouTube , YouTube TV , FOX Now , Samsung , Roku , Tubi , Amazon Fire TV , The Web , Apple TV , Stirr , FuboTV , iOs , Android , Twitter , Facebook , Instagram .

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements as predictions, projections, or references to future events, expectations, possibilities, or similar. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot give any assurance that its expectations will be attained due to several variable factors. Factors or events that could cause results to differ may emerge, and the Company can't predict all of them. Some of these risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, customer order patterns, changes in consumer trends, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. Although the Company intends to provide public updates, it undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.

For further information, visit: https://UMGP.com

Media Details:

Company Name: Universal Media Group

Contact Phone Number: 561.908.3333

Contact Email Address: consulting@umgp.com

Address: 1199 S Federal Hwy, Suite 111, Boca Raton, FL 33432

