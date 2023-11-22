Print On Demand Market Revenue to Reach USD 39.40 Billion by 2030, Recording a Staggering 28.80% CAGR, Fueled by Growing Consumer Preference for Personalized Products, Reports Kings Research

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the latest report published by Kings Research, the global Print On Demand Market size was recorded at USD 6.67 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow to USD 39.40 billion in revenue by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 28.80% over the forecast period of 2023-2030. The market expansion is being boosted by the increasing demand for personalized products across various sectors such as retail, home decor, apparel, drinkware, and accessories. The surge in demand is propelled by changing consumer preferences and increasing interest in fast fashion items designed for specific occasions.

Print on demand is an innovative technology that facilitates the creation of personalized and custom-made items on a small scale, eliminating the requirement for extensive printing and storage operations. It is gaining popularity across various sectors, including apparel, home decor, accessories, and drinkware. This cutting-edge technology has significantly transformed the printing industry by enabling businesses to manufacture products on a just-in-time basis, thereby minimizing waste and inventory expenses. The process involves businesses designing and uploading their unique creations to print-on-demand service providers, who take care of the printing, packaging, and direct shipment to customers. As a result, businesses can effortlessly offer an extensive range of custom-made products without the necessity of large-scale production and storage facilities.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent companies in the global print on demand industry are strategically prioritizing acquisition as a means to broaden their global presence. For instance, HoneyComm, an e-commerce platform specializing in health and wellness, recently announced the acquisition of advanced print-on-demand technology from Dropified LLC in March 2023. This transaction, valued at over USD 30 million, was anticipated to drive significant changes within the health and wellness sector.

Key participants in the global print on demand market include:

Printful Inc.

Canva

Cimpress plc

CustomCat

Gelato

Gooten

Teelaunch

Zazzle, Inc.

RedBubble Group

PRINTED MIN

Trending Now: Gooten and Fujifilm Unite in Strategic Tech and Print-On-Demand Venture

A trusted global producer of prints, photo goods, and imaging solutions, Fujifilm, and Gooten, a leading technology and fulfillment company, announced their partnership in June 2022 in order to deliver print-on-demand production quality at scale to businesses of all sizes.

This strategic partnership was intended to merge Gooten's cutting-edge approach to on-demand fulfillment technology with the impact Fujifilm has made in the print & imaging space, having produced millions of products on demand since it began manufacturing personalized photo products over two decades ago.

The global Print On Demand Market is segmented as:

By Offering

Software

Services

Several Print on Demand Software Solutions Offered by Industry Players to Boost Sales

On the basis of offering, the software segment accounted for the largest share of the global print on demand market in 2022. The growth of the segment is primarily fueled by increasing financial commitments toward technology made by print-on-demand service companies. These companies provide software solutions, including design creation tools and Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). The API facilitates seamless integration between online stores and print-on-demand platforms, resulting in improved convenience.

By Product

Apparel

Home Decor

Drinkware

Accessories

Others

Surging Home Decor Products Demand to Spur Print On Demand Market Expansion

In terms of product, the home decor segment led the global print on demand market in 2022. The segment is experiencing substantial growth due to the increasing prevalence of remote work globally as a result of the pandemic. As a growing number of people are spending time at home, there is a rise in focus on improving one's living space. The wide array of home and lifestyle products, such as rugs, pillows, artwork, and other decorative items, offers customers a wide range of choices, which is supporting segment growth.

Growing Preference for Fashion and Unique Products to Boost Print on Demand Market Growth

The growth of the print-on-demand (POD) industry is greatly driven by trendy clothing and one-of-a-kind merchandise. This sector produces customized products as and when they are required, eliminating the necessity for large inventories and upfront costs. The demand for fashionable apparel and distinctive items stems from their individualization and exclusivity, which perfectly complements the customization options provided by POD services.

In the world of fashion, there is a rising demand from consumers for products that express their own uniqueness. POD enables both designers and customers to customize clothing and accessories according to their specific preferences and personal style. This personalized approach not only meets the increasing requirement for one-of-a-kind items but also aligns with the growing movement toward sustainability. By producing items exclusively upon order, POD minimizes excess production and waste.

North America to Dominate Global Print On Demand Market Owing to Robust Technology Infrastructure

North America led the global print on demand market in 2022 as a result of its strong technology infrastructure, stable economy, and well-equipped manufacturing facilities for printing products in the region. The growing demand for personalized fashion apparel and unique merchandise has played a significant role in the region's market expansion. Print on demand platforms provide businesses with an affordable and convenient way to create and promote custom-made products.

Furthermore, the domestic market growth is boosted by the rising levels of disposable income among consumers in the United States. According to data from January 2023 provided by Trading Economics, the personal disposable income in the U.S. has reached an estimated USD 19,594.7 billion. This implies that consumers in the U.S. now have a higher financial capacity to allocate toward non-essential goods, which is aiding market growth substantially.

Major Points from TOC:

1 Introduction of the Global Print On Demand Market

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Segmentation

1.3 Research Timelines

1.4 Limitations

1.5 Assumptions

2 Executive Summary

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Data Collection

3.1.1 Secondary Sources

3.1.2 Primary Sources

3.1.3 Research Flow

3.2 Subject Matter Expert Advice

3.3 Quality Check

3.4 Final Review

3.5 Bottom-Up Approach

3.6 Top-down Approach

4 Global Print On Demand Market Outlook

4.1 Market Evolution

4.2 Overview

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.3 Opportunities

4.3.4 Challenges

4.4 Pricing Analysis

4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6 Value Chain Analysis

4.7 Macroeconomic Analysis

5 Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

6 Global Print On Demand Market, By Offering

7 Global Print On Demand Market, By Product

8 Global Print On Demand Market, By Geography

9 North America

10 Europe

11 Asia Pacific

12 Middle East & Africa

13 Latin America

14 Global Print On Demand Market Competitive Landscape

15 Company Profiles

15.1 Printify, Inc.

15.1.1 Key Facts

15.1.2 Financial Overview

15.1.3 Product Benchmarking

15.1.4 Recent Developments

15.1.5 Winning Imperatives

15.1.6 Current Focus & Strategies

15.1.7 Threat from competition

15.1.8 SWOT Analysis

15.2 Canva

15.2.1 Key Facts

15.2.2 Financial Overview

15.2.3 Product Benchmarking

15.2.4 Recent Developments

15.2.5 Winning Imperatives

15.2.6 Current Focus & Strategies

15.2.7 Threat from competition

15.2.8 SWOT Analysis

15.3 Cimpress plc

15.3.1 Key Facts

15.3.2 Financial Overview

15.3.3 Product Benchmarking

15.3.4 Recent Developments

15.3.5 Winning Imperatives

15.3.6 Current Focus & Strategies

15.3.7 Threat from competition

15.3.8 SWOT Analysis

15.4 CustomCat

15.4.1 Key Facts

15.4.2 Financial Overview

15.4.3 Product Benchmarking

15.4.4 Recent Developments

15.4.5 Winning Imperatives

15.4.6 Current Focus & Strategies

15.4.7 Threat from competition

15.4.8 SWOT Analysis

Continued……….

