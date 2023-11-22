Population Health Management Market to Record USD 140.99 Billion by 2030, Exhibiting Robust CAGR of 18.11% Due to Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases, Projects Kings Research

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the recent report published by Kings Research, the global Population Health Management Market was valued at USD 37.23 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 140.99 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.11% from 2023 to 2030. Major factors pivotal to the market growth include an aging population, soaring healthcare expenses, and a rise in chronic illnesses. The market includes various services and technologies aimed at improving healthcare and reducing costs.

Population Health Management (PHM) is a strategic healthcare methodology that harnesses data analytics and cutting-edge technology to optimize health outcomes for a wide demographic. It involves a comprehensive toolkit of data-driven strategies, technologies, and interventions for monitoring and enhancing patient well-being, streamlining healthcare delivery, and offering personalized interventions for improved outcomes. The PHM market encompasses a spectrum of software, services, and devices specifically designed to elevate health results, boost patient contentment, and curtail overall healthcare expenditures.

Competitive Landscape

Leading industry participants are emphasizing various strategic approaches, including partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, innovative product development, and collaborative ventures. These endeavours' are aimed at broadening their array of offerings and augmenting their market presence across diverse geographical regions. For instance, in May 2022, Health Catalyst, a leading healthcare data and analytics technology provider, acquired ARMUS Corporation, a Silicon Valley-based tech company specializing in clinical registries and data management. ARMUS offers data services to healthcare institutions globally, including health systems, payers, medical device firms, and medical societies.

Major participants in the global population health management market include:

Cerner Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Athenahealth Inc.

eClinicalWorks

Enli Health Intelligence

HealthEC, LLC

Medecision

Welltok

Health Catalyst

Koninklijke Philips N.V (Philips Wellcentive)

Trending Now: Singapore's iHiS taps Google Cloud and Accenture to Drive Population Health Innovation

In February 2023, iHiS, Singapore's national healthcare technology agency, partnered with Google Cloud and Accenture to improve population health outcomes. The three parties are developing data-driven applications and a secure-by-design API management platform to make data, applications, and services securely and readily available to clinicians, researchers, and third-party developers. This collaboration aims to eliminate data silos, improve interoperability, and accelerate the development of new healthcare solutions.

The global Population Health Management Market is segmented as:

By Component

Software

Services

Technological Advancements in Software Components to Gain Market Traction

Based on component, the PHM market is bifurcated into software and services. The software segment is expected to secure the largest market share by 2030. This growth is attributed to technological advancements and the widespread adoption of software solutions in both developed and developing nations. Software includes e-commerce platforms, inventory management systems, and payment gateways, among other components.

By End User

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

Others

Advantages Offered by Online Retail to Support Population Health Management Market Revenue

Based on end user, the PHM market is categorized into healthcare providers, healthcare payers, and others. Online retail within the healthcare sector offers healthcare providers the opportunity to streamline their operations, elevate patient experiences, and enhance access to healthcare products. Concurrently, healthcare payers find value in online retail due to efficiently managing insurance plans and facilitating seamless transactions. Furthermore, diverse industries such as fashion, electronics, and consumer goods also tap into online retail to expand their customer reach and bolster overall customer satisfaction.

Growing Incidence of Chronic Diseases to Propel Population Health Management Market Growth



The global population health management market is driven by numerous crucial factors such as the aging population, escalating healthcare expenses, and the growing incidence of chronic diseases. The demand for value-based care models is boosting the adoption of PHM services and technologies. These models reward healthcare providers for delivering quality care, rather than solely providing services. Healthcare organizations are recognizing the need for proactive healthcare strategies, fueling the growth of the PHM market.

With a focus on better health outcomes, cost reduction, and improved patient experiences, PHM solutions are gaining popularity. They use advanced analytics, data integration, and care coordination to identify high-risk populations, optimize care delivery, and enable prevention. Moreover, the shift to value-based care and the growing adoption of healthcare IT solutions is bolstering market demand.

Substantial Healthcare Expenditure in North America to Drive Market Expansion

North America is the largest market for population health management due to its substantial healthcare expenditure. The PHM market in North America is on a notable growth trajectory in the coming years, bolstered by various factors, including an aging population, the persistent rise in healthcare costs, and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the healthcare expenditure in the United States alone exceeded USD 4.3 trillion in 2021. Furthermore, the region boasts a substantial population of elderly individuals, which is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the PHM market. The presence of key players across North America is also contributing significantly to market growth.

