Haven Studios: As We Approach a Global Mental Health Crisis, Haven Creates Scalable Access to Mental Health Support Using Immersive Technology

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2023 / An estimated one in three women and one in five men around the world have experienced significant mental health challenges[1] with mental health issues now being the number one most common workplace injury in the USA.[2] In 2022, mental health searches such as coping strategies, depression and anxiety reached the list of top health search terms for the first time,[3] and searches for anxiety in the UK have increased 170% in the last 10 years.[4]

68% of Londoners are struggling with their mental health, a figure that rises to 85% among young people aged 18-24. Yet one in five don't know where to turn for mental health support.[5] Access is limited as shortages of practitioners create long waiting times, and the affordability of private support is a barrier to many. Marginalised groups are the most likely to experience mental health challenges as well as the least likely to access support, and the gap has worsened since the pandemic.

In response to these challenges, the team at Haven has created a new way to experience transformational mental health. Now, people seeking support, guidance, focus and wellbeing can meditate in the midst of a serene desert, find solace from a hectic day of meetings with waves across a beautiful lake or learn to practise gratitude in a breathtaking outer space environment without leaving the confines of their own home. Extended reality makes it possible to access affordable support from specialist guides all over the world in a truly immersive, effective and stunning setting for the first time.

Haven is a global community-driven platform for mental wellbeing, leveraging spatial computing to provide immersive experiences that foster wellness and peak performance in a way never seen before.

The immersive experience is curated to provide people with focussed sessions and courses, away from distractions where they can achieve transformative health benefits through a variety of experiences. Sessions include anxiety management, stress relief, self-love and compassion, peak performance and more. Haven launches with a seasoned team from across the XR and wellness arenas, as well as advisors including Microsoft's Chief Medical Scientist and Peloton's former Chief Revenue Officer.

With a wide variety of experiences available, supported by a range of guides' voices in any language using Haven's unique AI language capabilities, Haven is connecting up a broken wellness system and responding to a mental health support shortage of crisis proportions. The team is currently in the process of assembling a community of specialist guides with specialist therapeutic, cultural and traditional knowledge from across the world.

Leading Haven as Co-Founder and CEO is Gautam Murgai. Gautam said "Immersive technology will dramatically change the wellbeing landscape in the next ten years. Meditation became an integral part of my life during my childhood in India, and our goal at Haven is to now make therapeutic experiences more scalable, accessible and integrable into people's daily lives." Gautam comes to Haven from being Metaverse Strategist at PokerStars VR and a serial XR founder at Cerene VR Studio. He brings three years of VR and AR experience, and a background in finance including a stint at Morgan Stanley.

Chief Technology Officer Alejandro Simón said of the product "We are excited to bring market-leading visuals and an expert community of guides to the wellness space. The depth of mental health knowledge and personalisation that we are building into Haven 's platform will be transformative to the space." Alejandro was previously a Senior Engineering Manager at Unity Technologies and Skyscanner where he led 9 teams and 80 engineers, as well as spending time at PlayStation, EA, SEGA and NaturalMotion.

Joining them to complete the team of Co-Founders are Chief Commercial Officer Claire Barnett, former Executive Director of UN Women UK, wellness studio founder and McKinsey & Company management consultant, and Usman Ali, Chief Strategy Officer at HodlCo and a former Partner at Mobius Capital Partners. Claire is an experienced non-executive director and advisor to a variety of organisations from AI and media to public sector and nonprofits, and the recipient of an Innovate UK Women in Innovation award for work with virtual and mixed reality helping companies and communities learn to prevent sexual violence and harassment.

Claire said "Emerging research shows that virtual reality is significantly more effective for reducing anxiety than traditional video formats.[6] In an already burdened healthcare system, XR allows us to integrate scalable mental health therapy into daily life for underserved communities including disabled people, older people experiencing loneliness or isolation, incarcerated people and immigrant populations. As we reach a global mental health crisis, immersive therapy could transform patient outcomes."

The team of advisors to Haven include Dr Junaid Bajwa, Chief Medical Scientist at Microsoft, Tim Shannehan, former Chief Revenue Officer at Peloton, Steve Fitzgerald, former Chief Talent Officer at Bridgewater Associates, Marine Gallois, former General Counsel at Niantic, Professor Rafael Calvo, Professor at the Dyson School of Design Engineering, Imperial College London, and Tom Ffiske of Immersive Wire. The organisation was founded with support from HodlCo as well as backing from FOV Ventures, Europe's go-to fund for metaverse founders.

Haven will shortly be launching on the Meta Quest platform, for the Quest 2, 3 and Pro headset models, before scaling via other XR platforms and brand partnerships in 2024.

For press enquiries, please contact press@havenvr.com

Investors and guides interested in joining the platform should contact relax@havenvr.com

[1] Voss, Allen, Arora et al (2015) Global, regional, and national incidence, prevalence, and years lived with disability for 310 diseases and injuries, 1990-2015: a systematic analysis for the Global Burden of Disease Study 2015

[2] Atticus (2023) Workplace safety study

[3] Google (2022) Year in Search

[4] OHID & Censuswide (2022)

[5] Hestia (2021) Mental health survey

[6] Ma, Zhao, Zu and Yang (2023) The effectiveness of immersive virtual reality (VR) based mindfulness training on improvement mental-health in adults: A narrative systematic review

SOURCE: Haven Studios

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/808824/as-we-approach-a-global-mental-health-crisis-haven-creates-scalable-access-to-mental-health-support-using-immersive-technology