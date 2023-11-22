Anzeige
PR Newswire
22.11.2023 | 17:42
BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 22

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC (LEI:549300WWOCXSC241W468)
All information is at 31 October 2023 and unaudited.
Performance at month end with net income reinvested

One

Month

Three

Months

Six

Months

One

Year

Three

Years

Five Years

Net asset value

-2.5

-4.7

-1.3

-5.6

37.9

36.4

Share price

-4.9

-7.9

-8.1

-8.1

35.5

27.9

Russell 1000 Value Index

-3.0

-4.3

-0.8

-5.0

42.7

44.9

At month end

Net asset value - capital only:

192.78p

Net asset value - cum income:

193.51p

Share price:

174.00p

Discount to cum income NAV:

10.1%

Net yield1:

4.6%

Total assets including current year revenue:

£154.8m

Net cash:

0.4%

Ordinary shares in issue2:

79,989,044

Ongoing charges3:

1.01%

1 Based on four quarterly dividends of 2.00p per share declared on 22 March 2023, 11 May 2023, 3 August 2023 and 2 November 2023 for the year ended 31 October 2023 and based on the share price as at close of business on 31 October 2023.

² Excluding 20,372,261 ordinary shares held in treasury.

³ The Company's ongoing charges calculated as a percentage of average daily net assets and using the management fee and all other operating expenses excluding finance costs, direct transaction costs, custody transaction charges, VAT recovered, taxation and certain non-recurring items for the year ended 31 October 2022.

Sector Analysis

Total Assets (%)

Financials

19.4

Health Care

18.5

Information Technology

13.5

Consumer Discretionary

9.6

Energy

9.2

Industrials

8.9

Consumer Staples

7.1

Communication Services

4.5

Utilities

4.0

Materials

3.6

Real Estate

1.3

Net Current Assets

0.4

-----

100.0

=====

Country Analysis

Total Assets (%)

United States

86.4

United Kingdom

4.8

Japan

2.8

France

1.9

Australia

1.7

Canada

1.4

Denmark

0.6

Net Current Assets

0.4

-----

100.0

=====

Top 10 Holdings

Country

% Total Assets

Shell

United Kingdom

3.3

Cigna

United States

2.9

Cisco Systems

United States

2.9

Willis Towers Watson

United States

2.9

American International

United States

2.8

Verizon Communications

United States

2.7

L3Harris Technologies

United States

2.7

Citigroup

United States

2.7

Kraft Heinz

United States

2.5

Cheniere Energy

United States

2.5

Tony DeSpirito, David Zhao and Lisa Yang, representing the Investment Manager, noted:

For the one-month period ended 31 October 2023, the Company's NAV decreased by 2.5% and the share price by 4.9% (all in sterling). The Company's reference index, the Russell 1000 Value Index, returned -3.0% for the period.

The largest contributor to relative performance, stemmed from stock selection in health care, particularly in health care provider and services. Selection decisions in energy also boosted relative performance, with stock selection in oil, gas and consumable fuels proving beneficial. Other modest contributors during the period at the sector level included selection decisions in financials and information technology.

The largest detractor from relative performance stemmed from an overweight allocation along with stock selection in consumer discretionary; notably stock selection in household durables weighed on the relative performance. Stock selection in materials, with selection decisions in containers and packaging proved costly. Other modest detractors during the period included stock selection in consumer staples and industrials.

Transactions

During the month, the Company purchased TransUnion. The Company exited its position in Newell Brands.

Positioning

As of the period end, the Company's largest overweight positions relative to the reference index were in the health care, consumer discretionary and financial sectors. The Company's largest underweight positions relative to the reference index were in the industrials, real estate and materials sectors.

Source: BlackRock.

22 November 2023

Latest information is available by typing blackrock.com/uk/brsa on the internet, "BLRKINDEX" on Reuters, "BLRK" on Bloomberg or "8800" on Topic 3 (ICV terminal). Neither the contents of the Manager's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Manager's website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.



