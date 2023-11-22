Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2023) - West Oak Gold Corp. (CSE: WO) ("West Oak") is pleased to provide an update on 2023 exploration completed at the Hedgehog project located near Barkerville, B.C.

The 2023 program was designed to expand on results from the 2022 program which had identified a strong arsenic soil anomaly with strong spot gold values on the southeastern portion of the property. The 2023 program consisted of prospecting and rock sampling over an area of one square kilometre encompassing the bulk of the arsenic soil anomaly. During prospecting a total of 37 rock samples were collected for analysis. No significant gold or base metal values were returned. Several rock samples with elevated barium +/- arsenic were present but the rock sample results do not explain the large arsenic soil anomaly, with further exploration required.





Figure 1: 2023 Prospecting Rock Sample Locations

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8241/188486_16591b7cd4b26b5d_001full.jpg

Follow up was also carried out on four high gold in soil anomalies from the 2022 program. A 956 ppb soil sample is located on a roadcut at the south end of the arsenic anomaly. Angular float near this site included grey chert with abundant quartz veins which was sampled as part of the 2023 program but did not return any anomalous gold values.

Three anomalous gold in soil samples occur at the south end of the grid south of the creek. The 748 ppb location was visited and the soil hole located. All of the material in the hole and nearby was rounded fine and coarse float. The two 68 ppb Au samples both occur near creek and gullies. It appears that these samples are situated in river gravels and are probably alluvial in origin.

The Hedgehog Project, which is fully permitted, is located approximately 12 kilometres north of the community of Barkerville, BC. Exploration models at Hedgehog include lode gold similar to the Cariboo Gold Project owned by Osisko Development Corp., and massive sulfides ("Cyprus Style") similar to Chu Chua, BC. Osisko's Cariboo Gold Project is an advanced stage feasibility level gold project which recently received an Environmental Assessment Certificate from the provincial Environmental Assessment Office.

Fieldwork was conducted by personnel from Mincord Exploration Consultants Ltd., under the direction of Bob Johnston, P. Geo. Field samples were delivered to MSA Labs in Prince George, BC., for analysis by multi element ICP (35 elements) and fire assay with AAS finish for gold.

This news release has been reviewed by Paul Reynolds, P. Geo. who is a Qualified Person within the context of NI43-101 and who takes responsibility for its content.

For further information, please contact:



Paul John

Chief Executive Officer

West Oak Gold Corp.

Tel: (778) 874-6619

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as the term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/188486