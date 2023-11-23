Ivrnet Inc. Announces Date for Voluntary Delisting From TSX Venture Exchange

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2023 / Ivrnet Inc. ("Ivrnet" or the "Company") (TSXV:IVI) announces that further to its news release dated October 30, 2023, the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") has advised that, effective as of the close of business on Friday, November 24, 2023, the common shares of the Company will no longer be listed for trading on the TSXV. Following this, the Company will continue as an unlisted reporting issuer under Canadian securities laws.

About Ivrnet

Ivrnet is a software and communications company that develops, hosts, sells and supports value-added business automation software. The company's products and services are delivered through the Internet and traditional phone network. These applications facilitate automated interaction through personalized communication between people, mass communication for disseminating information to thousands of people concurrently, and personalized communication between people and automated systems.

For further information on Ivrnet, please contact:

Andrew Watts, President and CEO

PO Box 47078 Creekside, Calgary, Alberta, T3P 0B9

Tel/fax: 1.800.351.7227

E-mail: investors@ivrnet.com

Website: www.ivrnet.com

