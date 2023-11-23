Ivrnet Inc.: Ivrnet Announces Financial Results for Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2023 / Ivrnet Inc. (TSXV:IVI) ("Ivrnet" or the "Company") announces its financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, and the related Management's Discussion and Analysis.

The Company recorded total revenue for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 of $743,233 and $2,163,311, respectively, as compared to $723,777 and $2,195,497, respectively, for the same periods in 2022. Total comprehensive loss for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $56,438 and $182,262, respectively, as compared to $141,026 and $819,205, respectively, for the same periods in 2022.

The Company has filed its condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and the accompanying management's discussion and analysis for the nine-months ended September 30, 2023 on the Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR+") at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Ivrnet

Ivrnet is a software and communications company that develops, hosts, sells and supports value-added business automation software. The company's products and services are delivered through the Internet and traditional phone network. These applications facilitate automated interaction through personalized communication between people, mass communication for disseminating information to thousands of people concurrently, and personalized communication between people and automated systems.

For further information on Ivrnet, please contact:

Andrew Watts, President and CEO

PO Box 47078 Creekside, Calgary, Alberta, T3P 0B9

Tel/fax: 1.800.351.7227

E-mail: investors@ivrnet.com

Website: www.ivrnet.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Ivrnet Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/809202/ivrnet-announces-financial-results-for-nine-months-ended-september-30-2023