GTN powers Hugosave's new fractionalised investment portfolios, democratising global investing

SINGAPORE, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GTN, a global fintech redefining investing and trading for all, has been selected as a strategic partner by Hugosave®, Singapore's leading wealthcare companion, to expand Hugosave's offerings with fractionalised investment portfolios. This collaboration marks a significant stride in making diversified global investment portfolio funds accessible to a broader audience, starting from as low as S$0.01.

The partnership leverages GTN's recently launched global fractionalisation engine, integrated via GTN Invest's API. This technology simplifies the investment process, allowing clients to invest in a wide range of global ETFs without the traditional barriers of high minimum investments and complex fee structures.

"GTN is delighted to have been selected by Hugosave as they expand their offering with GTN Invest, our digital wealth management platform," said Julien Le Noble, CEO of GTN Asia. "Their goal of democratising investing for everyone aligns perfectly with our vision to deliver innovative solutions that enable everyone to invest in anything at any time."

This innovative approach redefines the conventional ETF buying process, which typically involves higher investment thresholds and additional fees. Now, investors can invest more flexibly in ETFs, enabling better control over investment decisions.

"This partnership is a game-changer for our clients," said David Fergusson, CEO of Atlas Consolidated, Hugosave's parent company. "By leveraging GTN's expertise, we are empowering our clients to invest in a diversified range of global ETF funds with greater flexibility and control. This will undoubtedly play a transformative role in their savings journey, helping them achieve their long-term wealthcare objectives."

The collaboration brings to Hugosave's clients a choice of three tailored ETF portfolios - Cautious, Balanced, and Growth - each aligned with specific investment personalities. An innovative Investment Personality Quiz helps clients determine the most suitable portfolio, ranging from low-volatility options for cautious investors to higher-risk, higher-return portfolios for more adventurous investors. These portfolios encompass diverse asset classes: equity, fixed income, money market, REITs, and commodities.

Available today, 23 November 2023, these fractionalised investment portfolios will be managed within Hugosave's Trustbox®, offering a digitally secure and efficient way to handle investments. This feature underscores GTN's commitment to providing secure and accessible investment solutions to its partners and clients globally.

About GTN

GTN is a ?ntech pioneer with decades of success, holding broker-dealer and capital markets services licences in multiple jurisdictions through our subsidiaries. We are committed to empowering brokers, banks, asset managers, and ?ntechs with scalable and innovative investment and trading solutions that enable access to a comprehensive network of global markets and multiple asset classes, making investment and trading accessible to all. Our investment and trading solutions offer seamless integration with the existing services of regulated ?nancial ?rms and ?ntechs via our co-branded front-ends and versatile API suite. Inspired by embedded ?nance, our API suite provides the adaptability to develop bespoke trading and investment applications or incorporate GTN features into existing platforms, enhancing their value proposition. In addition, our comprehensive global trading ecosystem includes best-in-class execution, custody, and post-trade solutions.

We bring together a diverse team of over 300 talented individuals spread across Dubai, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka, the UK, and the US, united by a shared passion and purpose: empowering clients and transforming the accessibility to investment and trading opportunities for all. We are backed by strategic investors like the IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, and SBI Ventures Singapore Pte. Ltd., a group company of SBI Holdings, Inc., one of the largest ?nancial services ?rms listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. To learn more, visit www.gtngroup.com or connect on LinkedIn.

About Hugosave

Launched in July 2021, Hugosave is Singapore's ?rst Wealthcare® app and all-in-one personal ?nance account, which aims to elevate lives by helping consumers to spend smarter, save more, and invest diligently, starting with gold. Today, about 70,000 customers in Singapore are using Hugosave to optimise their ?nances. Since its launch, the app has won multiple awards including Consumer Finance Product of the Year and Financial Inclusion Initiative of the Year 2023 for Singapore at the Retail Banking Awards 2023 by Asian Banking & Finance.

Hugosave is owned and operated by Atlas Consolidated Pte Ltd and is a certi?ed member of the Singapore FinTech Association. Atlas Consolidated holds a Visa Principal Member Issuing Licence and received licensing approval to operate as a Major Payment Institution [PS20200550] from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) in April 2022, and Regulated Precious Metals Dealers Certi?cation [PS20200001983] from the Ministry of Law, Singapore in August 2021. It also has a Financial Adviser's Licence [PS20200550] by MAS owned by Trustbox Pte Ltd, the company's fully owned subsidiary.

Atlas Consolidated leads the consortium behind HugoBank, one of the ?rst digital banks in Pakistan.

