

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The NZ dollar rose to a 1-week high of 90.28 against the yen and a 2-day high of 1.8005 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 89.99 and 1.8084, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the kiwi edged up to 0.6054 and 1.0829 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 0.6021 and 1.0866, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 92.00 against the yen, 1.78 against the euro, 0.57 against the greenback and 1.06 against the aussie.



