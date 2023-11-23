

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Flash Purchasing Managers' survey results from euro area and the UK are due on Thursday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Norway releases GDP data for the third quarter. The economy is forecast to grow 0.3 percent sequentially after staying flat in the second quarter.



At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE is scheduled to issue business sentiment survey results. The business confidence index is seen unchanged at 98.0 in November.



At 3.15 am ET, S&P Global publishes France's flash composite PMI survey data for November. Economists expect the composite indicator to rise to 45.0 from 44.6 in the previous month.



At 3.30 am ET, flash composite PMI survey results are due from Germany. The composite indicator is forecast to rise to 46.5 in November from 45.9 in October.



In the meantime, Sweden's central bank announces its monetary policy decision. The bank is widely expected to hike the benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 4.25 percent.



At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone flash composite PMI survey data is due. Economists forecast the composite output index to improve to 46.9 in November from 46.5 a month ago.



Half an hour later, S&P Global releases UK's flash composite PMI data for November. The composite indicator is seen unchanged at 48.7.



At 7.30 am ET, the European Central Bank is set to publish the account of the monetary policy meeting of the Governing Council held on October 25 and 26.



