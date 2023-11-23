Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2023) - Cartel Blue, Inc. (OTC Pink: CRTL), a leading name in premium hemp and CBD products, is delighted to announce the resounding success of its participation in the recent Las Vegas Formula 1 Grand Prix. The event, held at the iconic Las Vegas Motor Speedway from November 17-18, 2023, saw a remarkable turnout of motorsport fans and enthusiasts.





The Cartel Blue booth, prominently featuring its top-of-the-line hemp cigars, THC products, edible gummies, vape pens, and CBD oil products, became a center of attraction, drawing in a large number of visitors. The company's diverse range of products was met with enthusiastic responses, with several items particularly standing out due to their popularity among the attendees.

Adding to the allure was the special guest appearance by Colleen Shannon, Playboy magazine's 50th-anniversary Playmate. Her presence at the Cartel Blue booth created an engaging atmosphere, allowing attendees to enjoy the unique combination of high-quality hemp products and celebrity glamour.

Philip Moreb, CEO of Cartel Blue, Inc., expressed his elation over the event's success: "The Las Vegas Formula 1 Grand Prix was a spectacular platform for us, and the reception we received was beyond our expectations. It was an incredible opportunity to interact directly with our customers and introduce our products to a wider audience. We are thrilled with the outcome and look forward to participating in similar events in the future."

Cartel Blue, Inc. is now set to leverage the momentum gained from this event. Plans are already underway for future participations and expansions, with a focus on reaching a broader market segment and introducing more innovative products.

For a deeper insight into Cartel Blue, Inc.'s product line and future events, please visit their official website at www.cartelscigars.com (http://www.cartelscigars.com/). For media inquiries, photos from the event, or interview requests, please reach out to Investor Relations at (310) 955-0099 or via email at philip@cartelscigars.com.

Cartel Blue, Inc. is at the forefront of manufacturing and distributing a wide range of hemp consumable products. These include premium hemp cigars and cigarillos, 0.3 THC edible gummies, CBD oil products, vape pens, and an array of branded accessories. The company's stock is traded on the OTC Market's Pinks under the symbol "CRTL".

This press release may contain forward-looking statements and information as defined within the scope of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the company's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially. Cartel Blue, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update such forward-looking statements.

