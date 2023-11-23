BNB

BNB Chain Sees 1-year Transaction High; Demonstrates Network Reliability After BSC Surge



NEWS RELEASE BY BNB DUBAI, UAE | November 22, 2023 04:08 PM Eastern Standard Time November 19 saw BSC record more than 9.5M transactions in a single day Earlier in the week, BSC demonstrated gas price stability during a similar surge On November 19, 2023, BNB Chain , the community-driven blockchain ecosystem, saw its highest traffic rates since May of 2022 with transactions exceeding 9.5M for the day. More than 7M of the 9.5M daily transactions were attributed to inscription minting transactions on BNB Smart Chain (BSC). The 1-year high comes amid a week of traffic surges on BSC. November 17 likewise saw a spike in traffic, with gas prices on BSC remaining consistent during the surge. On November 17, with TPS (transactions per second) reaching almost 250 at the peak, gas prices remained consistent at the $0.016 threshold. While TPS rose to almost 250 on Nov. 17, gas prices on BSC remained steady at $0.016. BSC's very large block size is what allows it to handle spikes in traffic smoothly while maintaining a stable gas price. With TPS at around 200, the usage of the block is only at around 15-20%, meaning that the network still has plenty of space left to handle further traffic. Learn more about BNB Smart Chain here . About BNB Chain BNB Chain is a community-driven ecosystem with multiple decentralized blockchains, powered by BNB. It consists of BNB Beacon Chain , its staking and governance layer, BNB Smart Chain (BSC ), which is EVM compatible and facilitates a multi-chain ecosystem with its Layer-2 solutions including opBNB , and BNB Greenfield , its decentralized data storage network. The BNB Chain ecosystem has the world's largest smart contract blockchain (BSC) by daily active users and has processed 3 billion transactions to date from 232 Million unique addresses . This makes it the largest layer 1 blockchain globally and brings developers massive user access with ultra-low gas fees, higher transactions per second and has experienced zero crashes since its inception. The ecosystem has more than 1,500 estimated active dApps at any given time across multiple categories such as DeFi, Metaverse, Blockchain Gaming, SocialFi, NFT, Infrastructure, and more. There are numerous programs available to support the Web3 ecosystem including the Gas Grant , Builder Grant , Kickstart , Most Valuable Builder (MVB) and AvengerDAO . Contact Details BNB Chain Jack Sutherland jack.sutherland@bnbchain.org



