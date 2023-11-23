Kasei Holdings Plc - Kasei to Present at the VSA Aquis Showcase Event

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 23

Kasei Holdings plc('Kasei' or the 'Company')



Kasei Holdings PLC (AQSE: KASH), a digital asset and web 3.0 investment company, is pleased to announce the Company will be presenting at 'Britain's Got Aquis', The VSA Aquis Showcase Event on Tuesday, 28 November 2023 at the Royal College of Surgeons, London.

Jai Patel, Chief Investment Officer, and Bryan Coyne, Non-Executive Director, will be representing Kasei. Bryan Coyne will be delivering a presentation between 10:50 and 11:50 and management will be available throughout the day to engage with investors.

The VSA Aquis Showcase Event is a one-day event with companies presenting and competing in an investment contest, to be judged by a panel of leading City experts and those in attendance.

Existing and potential shareholders are encouraged to attend the event and watch the presentation. For further information on the VSA Aquis Showcase Event, and to purchase tickets, please visit the event website here: Aquis Showcase Event 2023

For further information please contact:

Kasei Holdings PLC Jai Patel (Chief Investment Officer) Jai.patel@kaseiholdings.com VSA Capital Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser) Simon Barton / Thomas Jackson (Corporate Finance) +44 (0)203 005 5000

About Kasei Holdings

Kasei is a team of experienced financial experts who came together through a shared interest in the digital asset ecosystem and the belief that blockchain technology will transform industries and have significant global economic impact.

Kasei's cumulative 100 years plus experience in navigating traditional financial markets, in particular highly volatile asset classes, provides the Company with a solid grounding to build a balanced portfolio positioned to take advantage of the disruptive innovation in this space.

Despite Kasei's belief that these assets are positioned for highly significant long-term gains, the Company employ a balanced risk-and-reward strategy. This provides shareholders with an actively managed portfolio of crypto assets, as well as exposure to investments in blockchain enabled companies and technology, all in the form of one listed security.

