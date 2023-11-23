Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Bei dieser Aktie liegen alle Asse in einer Hand
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 896516 | ISIN: GB0003452173 | Ticker-Symbol: FGR
Tradegate
21.11.23
17:31 Uhr
2,030 Euro
+0,016
+0,79 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,8942,03009:04
0,0000,00009:04
PR Newswire
23.11.2023 | 08:18
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 23

FirstGroup plc

Transaction in own shares

FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme (the "Programme") announced on 8 June 2023, it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") through RBC Europe Limited.

Date of Purchase

22 November 2023

Number of ordinary shares purchased

250,000

Weighted average price paid (p)

174.89

Highest price paid (p)

175.00

Lowest price paid (p)

173.30

Following the above purchase, FirstGroup holds 90,102,070 Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue excluding shares held as treasury shares is 660,592,945 FirstGroup initially intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares but may cancel them in the due course.

The total number of voting rights in FirstGroup, excluding treasury shares as at 22 November 2023 is 660,592,945. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, FirstGroup under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Contacts at FirstGroup:


Marianna Bowes, Head of Investor Relations
David Blizzard, Company Secretary
corporate.comms@firstgroup.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354

Contacts at Brunswick PR:


Andrew Porter / Simone Selzer
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7404 5959

Contacts at Liberum Capital Limited:


Nicholas How / John Fishley
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000

Contacts at RBC Europe Limited:


James Agnew / Jack Wood
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7653 4000

Transaction details

Issuer name: FirstGroup PLC

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

ISIN: GB0003452173

Classification: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

Intermediary name: RBC Europe Limited

Intermediary Code: ROYCGB22

Timezone: GMT

Currency: GBp

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a breakdown of the individual trades made by RBC Europe Limited on behalf of FirstGroup as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

XLON

175.00

191,090

BATE

174.80

1,147

CHIX

174.55

57,763

Individual transactions:

Transaction Time

Volume

Price (GBp)

Platform

8:17:07

174

173.50

CHIX

8:26:53

1055

174.30

CHIX

8:26:53

92

174.30

CHIX

8:41:38

1,147

174.70

CHIX

8:41:49

1147

174.50

CHIX

8:50:55

1,147

174.40

CHIX

9:04:13

342

174.10

CHIX

9:05:56

1,147

174.30

CHIX

9:06:08

366

174.10

CHIX

9:10:12

259

174.10

CHIX

9:10:12

522

174.10

CHIX

9:10:15

789

173.50

CHIX

9:25:21

475

173.60

CHIX

9:27:05

336

173.60

CHIX

9:27:05

336

173.60

CHIX

9:33:08

1,147

173.30

CHIX

9:36:17

1,147

174.00

CHIX

9:38:39

1,147

173.90

CHIX

9:56:14

1,147

173.80

CHIX

10:15:27

1,147

174.50

CHIX

10:15:47

1,147

174.50

CHIX

10:16:48

1,147

174.00

CHIX

10:28:40

1,147

174.90

CHIX

10:30:56

1,147

174.70

CHIX

10:34:57

1,147

174.20

CHIX

10:53:13

1,147

174.50

CHIX

11:04:49

1,147

175.00

XLON

11:30:01

762

174.90

CHIX

11:30:01

385

174.90

CHIX

12:09:42

771

174.90

CHIX

12:09:42

376

174.90

CHIX

12:11:39

182

174.90

CHIX

12:11:56

965

174.90

CHIX

12:28:29

565

174.90

CHIX

12:42:22

582

174.90

CHIX

12:58:36

570

174.80

CHIX

12:58:36

495

174.80

CHIX

13:31:49

240

175.00

CHIX

13:31:49

907

175.00

CHIX

13:32:05

1147

175.00

CHIX

13:32:54

17

174.80

CHIX

13:32:54

1,130

174.80

CHIX

13:39:36

1,147

175.00

CHIX

13:39:50

358

175.00

CHIX

13:39:50

789

175.00

CHIX

13:56:51

1147

174.90

CHIX

14:07:54

237

174.70

CHIX

14:07:54

910

174.70

CHIX

14:20:48

1,147

174.80

XLON

14:20:51

1147

174.80

XLON

14:31:15

1,147

174.90

CHIX

14:33:40

1,084

174.80

CHIX

14:33:40

63

174.80

CHIX

14:52:19

1147

174.80

CHIX

14:56:57

1147

174.60

CHIX

15:00:33

1,147

174.50

CHIX

15:01:26

1,147

174.50

CHIX

15:01:26

376

174.50

CHIX

15:01:26

376

174.50

CHIX

15:01:26

376

174.50

CHIX

15:01:26

19

174.50

CHIX

15:01:28

602

174.50

CHIX

15:01:28

545

174.50

CHIX

15:36:27

1,147

174.70

CHIX

15:38:29

1,147

174.90

CHIX

15:38:50

250

174.90

CHIX

15:39:00

236

174.90

CHIX

15:39:00

337

174.90

CHIX

15:39:00

197

174.90

CHIX

15:39:11

127

174.90

CHIX

15:40:39

264

174.90

CHIX

15:41:18

282

174.90

CHIX

15:41:28

282

174.90

CHIX

15:41:38

282

174.90

CHIX

15:41:38

37

174.90

CHIX

15:41:48

190

174.80

BATE

15:41:48

957

174.80

BATE

15:43:22

76

174.70

CHIX

15:43:22

1,071

174.70

CHIX

15:43:32

762

174.60

CHIX

15:43:37

283

174.60

CHIX

15:43:42

102

174.60

CHIX

15:43:52

282

174.60

CHIX

15:43:57

283

174.60

CHIX

15:44:02

282

174.60

CHIX

15:44:12

283

174.60

CHIX

15:44:17

17

174.60

CHIX

15:44:39

282

174.50

CHIX

15:44:48

226

174.50

CHIX

15:49:52

639

174.50

CHIX

15:54:44

1,147

174.60

CHIX

16:04:41

1,147

174.80

CHIX

16:14:47

221

174.70

CHIX

16:14:59

63

174.70

CHIX

16:14:59

538

174.70

CHIX

16:15:27

100

174.70

XLON

16:15:38

57

174.60

CHIX

16:15:38

23

174.60

CHIX

16:16:13

429

174.60

CHIX

16:16:47

153

174.60

CHIX

16:35:22

44,728

175.00

XLON

16:35:22

57,319

175.00

XLON

16:35:22

3,514

175.00

XLON

16:35:22

14,450

175.00

XLON

16:35:22

3,942

175.00

XLON

16:35:22

2311

175.00

XLON

16:35:22

361

175.00

XLON

16:35:22

1189

175.00

XLON

16:35:22

7,791

175.00

XLON

16:35:22

3,474

175.00

XLON

16:35:22

8,033

175.00

XLON

16:35:22

2,522

175.00

XLON

16:35:22

877

175.00

XLON

16:35:22

37,038

175.00

XLON


Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.