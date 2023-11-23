FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 23
FirstGroup plc
Transaction in own shares
FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme (the "Programme") announced on 8 June 2023, it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") through RBC Europe Limited.
Date of Purchase
22 November 2023
Number of ordinary shares purchased
250,000
Weighted average price paid (p)
174.89
Highest price paid (p)
175.00
Lowest price paid (p)
173.30
Following the above purchase, FirstGroup holds 90,102,070 Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue excluding shares held as treasury shares is 660,592,945 FirstGroup initially intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares but may cancel them in the due course.
The total number of voting rights in FirstGroup, excluding treasury shares as at 22 November 2023 is 660,592,945. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, FirstGroup under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
Transaction details
Issuer name: FirstGroup PLC
LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
ISIN: GB0003452173
Classification: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Intermediary name: RBC Europe Limited
Intermediary Code: ROYCGB22
Timezone: GMT
Currency: GBp
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a breakdown of the individual trades made by RBC Europe Limited on behalf of FirstGroup as part of the Programme is detailed below:
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price (pence per share)
Aggregated volume
XLON
175.00
191,090
BATE
174.80
1,147
CHIX
174.55
57,763
Individual transactions:
Transaction Time
Volume
Price (GBp)
Platform
8:17:07
174
173.50
CHIX
8:26:53
1055
174.30
CHIX
8:26:53
92
174.30
CHIX
8:41:38
1,147
174.70
CHIX
8:41:49
1147
174.50
CHIX
8:50:55
1,147
174.40
CHIX
9:04:13
342
174.10
CHIX
9:05:56
1,147
174.30
CHIX
9:06:08
366
174.10
CHIX
9:10:12
259
174.10
CHIX
9:10:12
522
174.10
CHIX
9:10:15
789
173.50
CHIX
9:25:21
475
173.60
CHIX
9:27:05
336
173.60
CHIX
9:27:05
336
173.60
CHIX
9:33:08
1,147
173.30
CHIX
9:36:17
1,147
174.00
CHIX
9:38:39
1,147
173.90
CHIX
9:56:14
1,147
173.80
CHIX
10:15:27
1,147
174.50
CHIX
10:15:47
1,147
174.50
CHIX
10:16:48
1,147
174.00
CHIX
10:28:40
1,147
174.90
CHIX
10:30:56
1,147
174.70
CHIX
10:34:57
1,147
174.20
CHIX
10:53:13
1,147
174.50
CHIX
11:04:49
1,147
175.00
XLON
11:30:01
762
174.90
CHIX
11:30:01
385
174.90
CHIX
12:09:42
771
174.90
CHIX
12:09:42
376
174.90
CHIX
12:11:39
182
174.90
CHIX
12:11:56
965
174.90
CHIX
12:28:29
565
174.90
CHIX
12:42:22
582
174.90
CHIX
12:58:36
570
174.80
CHIX
12:58:36
495
174.80
CHIX
13:31:49
240
175.00
CHIX
13:31:49
907
175.00
CHIX
13:32:05
1147
175.00
CHIX
13:32:54
17
174.80
CHIX
13:32:54
1,130
174.80
CHIX
13:39:36
1,147
175.00
CHIX
13:39:50
358
175.00
CHIX
13:39:50
789
175.00
CHIX
13:56:51
1147
174.90
CHIX
14:07:54
237
174.70
CHIX
14:07:54
910
174.70
CHIX
14:20:48
1,147
174.80
XLON
14:20:51
1147
174.80
XLON
14:31:15
1,147
174.90
CHIX
14:33:40
1,084
174.80
CHIX
14:33:40
63
174.80
CHIX
14:52:19
1147
174.80
CHIX
14:56:57
1147
174.60
CHIX
15:00:33
1,147
174.50
CHIX
15:01:26
1,147
174.50
CHIX
15:01:26
376
174.50
CHIX
15:01:26
376
174.50
CHIX
15:01:26
376
174.50
CHIX
15:01:26
19
174.50
CHIX
15:01:28
602
174.50
CHIX
15:01:28
545
174.50
CHIX
15:36:27
1,147
174.70
CHIX
15:38:29
1,147
174.90
CHIX
15:38:50
250
174.90
CHIX
15:39:00
236
174.90
CHIX
15:39:00
337
174.90
CHIX
15:39:00
197
174.90
CHIX
15:39:11
127
174.90
CHIX
15:40:39
264
174.90
CHIX
15:41:18
282
174.90
CHIX
15:41:28
282
174.90
CHIX
15:41:38
282
174.90
CHIX
15:41:38
37
174.90
CHIX
15:41:48
190
174.80
BATE
15:41:48
957
174.80
BATE
15:43:22
76
174.70
CHIX
15:43:22
1,071
174.70
CHIX
15:43:32
762
174.60
CHIX
15:43:37
283
174.60
CHIX
15:43:42
102
174.60
CHIX
15:43:52
282
174.60
CHIX
15:43:57
283
174.60
CHIX
15:44:02
282
174.60
CHIX
15:44:12
283
174.60
CHIX
15:44:17
17
174.60
CHIX
15:44:39
282
174.50
CHIX
15:44:48
226
174.50
CHIX
15:49:52
639
174.50
CHIX
15:54:44
1,147
174.60
CHIX
16:04:41
1,147
174.80
CHIX
16:14:47
221
174.70
CHIX
16:14:59
63
174.70
CHIX
16:14:59
538
174.70
CHIX
16:15:27
100
174.70
XLON
16:15:38
57
174.60
CHIX
16:15:38
23
174.60
CHIX
16:16:13
429
174.60
CHIX
16:16:47
153
174.60
CHIX
16:35:22
44,728
175.00
XLON
16:35:22
57,319
175.00
XLON
16:35:22
3,514
175.00
XLON
16:35:22
14,450
175.00
XLON
16:35:22
3,942
175.00
XLON
16:35:22
2311
175.00
XLON
16:35:22
361
175.00
XLON
16:35:22
1189
175.00
XLON
16:35:22
7,791
175.00
XLON
16:35:22
3,474
175.00
XLON
16:35:22
8,033
175.00
XLON
16:35:22
2,522
175.00
XLON
16:35:22
877
175.00
XLON
16:35:22
37,038
175.00
XLON