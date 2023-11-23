Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.11.2023
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Dow Jones News
23.11.2023 | 08:31
147 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
23-Nov-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
23 November 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 22 November 2023 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           50,000     50,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.256     GBP1.094 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.248     GBP1.078 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.252427    GBP1.088117

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 657,186,628 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
6399       1.252         XDUB      08:41:02      00067849504TRLO0 
5316       1.248         XDUB      14:08:27      00067862835TRLO0 
935       1.248         XDUB      14:08:27      00067862836TRLO0 
5364       1.252         XDUB      14:46:27      00067864461TRLO0 
1576       1.252         XDUB      14:46:27      00067864462TRLO0 
1840       1.252         XDUB      14:47:37      00067864548TRLO0 
1740       1.252         XDUB      14:47:37      00067864549TRLO0 
3320       1.254         XDUB      14:51:30      00067864690TRLO0 
2435       1.252         XDUB      14:53:20      00067864783TRLO0 
4216       1.252         XDUB      14:53:34      00067864799TRLO0 
2177       1.254         XDUB      15:35:19      00067867744TRLO0 
1895       1.254         XDUB      15:35:19      00067867745TRLO0 
1355       1.254         XDUB      15:35:19      00067867746TRLO0 
3000       1.256         XDUB      15:46:17      00067868420TRLO0 
439       1.256         XDUB      15:46:17      00067868421TRLO0 
4217       1.252         XDUB      15:50:50      00067868601TRLO0 
447       1.256         XDUB      16:08:36      00067869833TRLO0 
3329       1.256         XDUB      16:08:36      00067869834TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1382       109.00        XLON      08:41:07      00067849506TRLO0 
1700       109.00        XLON      08:41:07      00067849507TRLO0 
2885       109.00        XLON      08:41:07      00067849508TRLO0 
790       107.80        XLON      09:32:22      00067851150TRLO0 
1651       107.80        XLON      09:32:22      00067851151TRLO0 
5126       108.40        XLON      10:29:59      00067853541TRLO0 
5713       108.40        XLON      12:09:34      00067857620TRLO0 
6095       109.00        XLON      13:33:02      00067861208TRLO0 
5031       108.60        XLON      14:20:23      00067863330TRLO0 
3760       109.40        XLON      14:53:08      00067864773TRLO0 
127       108.60        XLON      14:53:34      00067864800TRLO0 
5731       109.00        XLON      15:04:18      00067865528TRLO0 
5878       109.00        XLON      15:50:50      00067868599TRLO0 
2880       109.20        XLON      15:50:50      00067868600TRLO0 
1251       109.00        XLON      15:52:42      00067868759TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  286705 
EQS News ID:  1779835 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1779835&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 23, 2023 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

