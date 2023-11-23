

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Weir Group Plc (WEIR.L), a mining technology company, said on Thursday that it has acquired SentianAI, a Swedish AI solutions provider focused on mineral processing performance optimization.



Jon Stanton, CEO of Weir Group, said: 'Digital technology has an important role in helping address the challenges of declining ore grades, production efficiency, and CO2 emissions for our customers. SentianAI's advanced software solutions complement and will bridge our Synertrex and Motion MetricsTM technologies well. Together, these will enable us to provide holistic performance monitoring and optimisation for smart, efficient and sustainable mining.'



Founded in 2016, SentianAI is based in Malmo has advanced AI algorithms that continuously learn and adapt to the dynamic processes within a mine, providing continuous improvement and optimization over time.



