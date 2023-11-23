

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Ericsson (ERIC) said Thursday that it has successfully placed a green Euro-denominated 500 million 4.5-year bond. The bond was issued under Ericsson's Euro Medium Term Note Program (EMTN).



Ericsson noted that its green Financing Framework enables the Company to issue green bonds and other green financing instruments. The proceeds will be exclusively allocated to investments in energy efficiency and renewable energy.



