Donnerstag, 23.11.2023
Bei dieser Aktie liegen alle Asse in einer Hand
WKN: 870737 | ISIN: FI0009000681 | Ticker-Symbol: NOA3
23.11.23
09:39 Uhr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.11.2023 | 09:34
Nokia Oyj: Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares

Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
23 November 2023 at 10:30 EET

Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares

Espoo, Finland - A total of 2 186 Nokia shares (NOKIA) held by the company were transferred today without consideration to participants of Nokia's equity-based incentive plans in accordance with the rules of the plans. The transfer is based on the resolution of the Board of Directors to issue shares held by the company to settle its commitments to participants of the plans as announced on 4 October 2023.

The number of own shares held by Nokia Corporation following the transfer is 154 738 062.

About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today - and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

Inquiries:

Nokia Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com
Kaisa Antikainen, Communications Manager

Nokia
Investor Relations
Phone: +358 40 803 4080
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
