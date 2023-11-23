Robotic Warfare Market worth $39.5 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Robotic Warfare Market is estimated at USD 29.3 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 39.5 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The growth can be attributed to the demand for unmanned systems and advanced technology such as Artificial Intelligence solutions for various military operations.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=206201612

Browse in-depth TOC on "Robotic Warfare Market"

120 - Tables

80 - Figures

220 - Pages

Robotic Warfare Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 29.3 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $ 39.5 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% Market Size Available for 2023-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Application, Capability, Mode of Operation, Domain and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Technical Challenges Key Market Opportunities Autonomous Training and Stimulation Key Market Drivers Increasing development and deployment of robotic systems in modern warfare



The Unmanned Platforms and Systems to hold the largest share in the Robotic Warfare market by capability.

By Capability, the Robotic Warfare market has been segmented into Unmanned Platforms and Systems, Exoskeleton and wearables, Target Acquisition Systems, Turret and Weapon Systems.

Unmanned Platforms and systems to hold the largest share during the forecast period. The demand for Unmanned Platforms and systems is increasing on a regular basis due to technological advancement. The unmanned platforms & systems are being developed and deployed to reduce soldier causalities and perform various military operations quickly.

Airborne held the largest growth rate in the Robotic Warfare market by Domain.

By Domain, the Airborne held the largest growth rate during forecast period. The Robotic Warfare industry based on domain is segmented into Land, Marine and Airborne. There is high demand for Unmanned Aerial vehicles and Unmanned Aerial Systems for various Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions in various dangerous places and situations. The development of Airborne systems for robotic warfare includes advance technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Cyber Security. The development and deployment of unmanned airborne vehicles and systems based on AI leads to AI warfare which eventually drives the robotic warfare market.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=206201612

Asia Pacific is to hold the highest growth rate in 2023.

The Robotic Warfare market industry has been studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific region accounts for the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the active demand for various unmanned and autonomous military systems and solutions due to tensed borders across the nations to reduce the soldier casualties in the region to enhance the growth of the market. India is expected to show the highest growth rate in Asia Pacific Region for Robotic Warfare market.

Major players operating in the Robotic Warfare companies are Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman (US), Rheinmetall AG (Germany) and QinetiQ (UK).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=206201612

Browse Adjacent Market: Aerospace and Defence Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Military Market Size, Share and Industry Growth Analysis Report by Offering (Software, Hardware, Services), Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing), Platform (Airborne, Land, Space), Application, Installation Type, Geography - Global Growth Driver and Industry Forecast to 2028

Remote Weapon Station Market by Application (Military, Homeland Security), Platform (Land, Airborne, Naval), Weapon Type (Lethal, Non-lethal), Mobility (Moving, Stationary), Technology, Component and Region- Global Forecast to 2027

Military Robots Market by Type (Land, Marine, Airborne), Application, System, Deployment Method, Range, End User (Defense, Homeland Security), Mode of Operation, Propulsion and region (2020-2025)

Military Embedded Systems Market Size, Share & Industry Growth Analysis Report by Application, Platform (Land, Airborne, Unmanned, Naval, Space), Server Architecture (Blade Server, Rack-mount Server), Installation Type, Component, Services and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Directed Energy Weapons Market by Technology (High Energy Lasers, High-power Radio Frequency, Electromagnetic Weapons, Sonic Weapons), Platform (Land, Airborne, Naval, Space), Application, Product, Range and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/robotic-warfare-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/robotic-warfare.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/robotic-warfare-market-worth-39-5-billion-by-2028---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301996510.html