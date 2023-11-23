DJ Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P 500 Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P 500 Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (PABS LN) Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P 500 Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Nov-2023 / 09:17 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P 500 Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 22-Nov-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 20.0455 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 68456849 CODE: PABS LN ISIN: LU2198883501 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2198883501 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PABS LN Sequence No.: 286899 EQS News ID: 1780339 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

November 23, 2023 03:17 ET (08:17 GMT)