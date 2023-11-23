

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - The Mainland Norwegian economy expanded less-than-expected in the third quarter after remaining flat in the previous quarter, figures from Statistics Norway showed Thursday.



Gross domestic product advanced slightly by 0.1 percent sequentially in the September quarter after remaining unchanged in the June quarter. Economists had forecast a 0.2 percent increase.



Meanwhile, overall GDP decreased at a stable rate of 0.5 percent in the third quarter.



On the expenditure side, household consumption grew by 0.5 percent, driven by Norwegians' consumption abroad and tourism-related services.



General government consumption increased 0.9 percent over the quarter, while gross investment in Mainland Norway declined 3.8 percent. The decrease is mainly due to investments in dwelling services, but also investments in public administration and services fell.



The data showed that total exports and imports fell by 0.8 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively, in the third quarter.



'The Norwegian economy is now in a business cycle phase where weak demand slows down growth, Pal Sletten, head of national accounts at Statistics, said.



In September, gross domestic product in Mainland Norway rebounded 0.3 percent monthly versus a 0.4 percent decline a month ago. Overall GDP declined at a faster pace of 2.3 percent from August, when it fell by 0.4 percent.



