RIVERSONG Expands Global Reach with Official Entry into Russian Market

The brand will launch on Russia's largest e-commerce platform, Ozon, in mid-November, introducing high-quality smart devices to Russian consumers.

MOSCOW, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RIVERSONG, a global brand renowned for its user-friendly gadgets and advanced technology, is thrilled to announce its official entry into the Russian market. The brand's first sale will take place on Ozon, Russia's largest e-commerce platform, in mid to late November.

By leveraging RIVERSONG's master distributor in the region - Revo Charge's comprehensive retail network, RIVERSONG is poised to make significant inroads into the Russian market. The initial product offering will include a variety of digital accessories, including power banks, chargers, data cables, and car mounts. Following this, RIVERSONG will expand its offerings to include a diverse range of smart devices, such as True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earphones, smartwatches, laptops, and tablets, further broadening its market presence.

The dynamic Russian market represents an exciting venture for RIVERSONG. Russia presents an exciting opportunity for growth and expansion with its robust economy and diverse consumer base. Confidence is high that the superior quality products will resonate with Russian consumers, who are known for their discerning tastes and appreciation for excellence. The potential of the Russian market shines as a beacon of opportunity for RIVERSONG which has made a strong commitment to establishing a significant presence there. Poised to embrace the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead, RIVERSONG looks forward to a journey in Russia marked by success and growth.

About RIVERSONG

Established in 2015, RIVERSONG boasts over a decade of experience in telecommunications. With a relentless commitment to research and development, RIVERSONG consistently delivers smart, stylish, and affordable AIoT products that seamlessly integrate into daily life. The brand's strategy, "Smart Life + AIoT", has led to an expansive product range that includes Smart Entertainment, Smart Health, Smart Home, and Smart Travel, all designed to enhance the enjoyment and convenience of a smart lifestyle. Currently, RIVERSONG caters to one-fifth of the global population, with a presence in 60 markets worldwide.

For more information, please visit RIVERSONG's global website https://riversongtech.com or Russian website https://riversong.ru.

