From November 5th to November 10th, the sixth China International Import Expo (referred to as CIIE) was held in Shanghai as scheduled. NYO3 has been exhibiting for five consecutive years and made its debut with a specially designed booth at the Import Expo. "Participating in the CIIE has filled me with a sense of accomplishment", said John Bao, the head of NYO3 in Asia Pacific area. "The exhibition visitors showed a strong interest in NYO3's products, boosting our confidence in the development of NYO3 in China. We look forward to continually exhibiting in China in the future".

As a Norwegian high-end dietary nutrition brand with Antarctic krill oil as the core product, covering full-health cycle management, NYO3 has become a global double TOP1 brand in the krill oil industry, namely Global Online Krill Oil Brand TOP1 and Global Krill Oil NO.1 for three years. Through the CIIE platform, we have approached delegations from all over China, said John Bao, "China has a vast consumer market and a continuously growing middle class, providing overwhelming business opportunities for our health industry."

At this exhibition, NYO3 not only brought a full series of 32 high-end nutritional products but also appeared on "CIIE New Arrivals" on CCTV News, China's national television, with its new products. Furthermore, NYO3 held the "NYO3 Cell Regeneration Summit and Age Reversal New Product Launch", collaborating with many scientists and industry experts to discuss the development of the anti-ageing industry and the innovation of anti-aging nutrition, so as to gain insights into new global trends in health demands.

John Bao, expressed strong confidence in the development of the krill oil industry in the Chinese market. Leveraging China's robust economic growth, continuously optimized business environment, and formidable technological and innovative capabilities, China has become a "must-choose" for many large health enterprises. In the future, guided by cutting-edge anti-aging research and development, NYO3 will continue to deepen its business in China by carrying out extensive friendly cooperation and expanding new upgrading in China's omni-channels and even in the full-dimension of the health industry. This will spark a new global trend in health and well-being.

