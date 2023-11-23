DJ Lyxor Core Japanese Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core Japanese Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (JAPB LN) Lyxor Core Japanese Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Nov-2023 / 10:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Core Japanese Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 22-Nov-2023 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 922.2509 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1308482 CODE: JAPB LN ISIN: LU2099287448 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2099287448 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JAPB LN Sequence No.: 286950 EQS News ID: 1780489 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

November 23, 2023 04:40 ET (09:40 GMT)