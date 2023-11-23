Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Bei dieser Aktie liegen alle Asse in einer Hand
WKN: 909386 | ISIN: US9001487019 | Ticker-Symbol: GBKB
Frankfurt
23.11.23
08:01 Uhr
1,470 Euro
+0,050
+3,52 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4601,64012:00
Dow Jones News
23.11.2023 | 11:13
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding borrowing instruments issuances limit

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding borrowing instruments issuances limit 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding borrowing instruments issuances limit 
23-Nov-2023 / 09:42 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Announcement regarding borrowing instruments issuances limit 
 
 
DATE: November 22, 2023 
 
 
 
Reference: Our Bank's Public Disclosure dated 31/03/2023 and 21/06/2023 
 
It was announced with our Bank's public disclosure dated 21/06/2023 that, on its meeting held on March 30, 2023, Board 
of Directors resolved to issue mortgage covered bond for one or more issuances, with different series and maturities, 
and having fixed and/or floating interest rates to be determined at the issuance times in accordance with market 
conditions, to the extent that the relevant legislation allows, up to 5 Billion Turkish Liras to be sold without public 
offering, inside Turkey to qualified investors and application has been made to the Capital Markets Board on November 
15, 2023 in line with the aforementioned resolution with regard to issue mortgage covered bond for one or more 
issuances, with different series and maturities, and having fixed and/or floating interest rates to be determined at 
the issuance times in accordance with market conditions, to the extent that the relevant legislation allows, up to 3 
Billion Turkish Liras to be sold without public offering, inside Turkey to qualified investors. It was announced in the 
weekly bulletin of the Capital Markets Board ("CMB") numbered 70/1551 that the above-mentioned application has been 
approved by the CMB. 
 
 
*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall 
prevail. 
 
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial 
II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books 
and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we 
are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. 
 
 
Yours sincerely, 
Garanti BBVA 
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: 
Tel: +90 212 318 2352 
Fax: +90 212 216 5902 
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr 
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Attachment 
File: Announcement regarding borrowing instruments issuances limit 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 286952 
EQS News ID:  1780443 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1780443&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 23, 2023 04:42 ET (09:42 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
