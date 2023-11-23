Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2023) - FXRivals is a retail trading market in the financial markets. With the recent progress, the company introduces strategies that empower retail traders and redefine the landscape of proprietary trading.

The newly launched strategies by FXRivals are as follows:

A Sustainable System for Success: FXRivals is committed to creating a sustainable system that allows both traders and the firm to thrive. Recognizing the challenges faced by traders with limited capital, FXRivals introduces a new approach that ensures a win-win scenario.

By the third month of operating a funded account and under close supervision, trades are mirrored into master accounts with a significantly larger capital pool. This setup allows for swift funding and a lower percentage of gains in the initial months. High-Frequency Trading (HFT) is also incorporated into the evaluation process, reducing risk in funded accounts.

In the latest development, FXRivals also introduces the Lot Size Consistency Range Rule, applicable to HFT passers in the funded phase. This rule ensures consistency in trading sizes, setting a range based on the average trading size. The formula for determining this range takes into account all closed orders, providing a fair and transparent framework for traders. FXRivals utilizes Zenfinex as the brokerage provider for all simulated accounts on its platform. FXRivals acts as the "evaluator" through a demo evaluation, with any simulated trading activity conducted by a trader provided by Zenfinex Limited, a simulated account provider

Furthermore, Payouts for qualified traders on their "Funded Account" simulated account are done using cryptocurrencies. Traders can choose to be paid in either BTC (Bitcoin Network) or USDT (TRC-20 Network). Disbursements are reviewed and sent to the trader within 1 to 3 business days after the request.

Conclusively, FXRivals is committed to creating an environment where traders can showcase their talent, benefit from a sustainable system, and redefine their success in the financial markets.

About the Company - FXRivals:

FXRivals is a retail trading platform in the financial markets, providing retail traders with innovative strategies and a sustainable system to thrive in the world of forex. With a commitment to empowering traders, FXRivals offers unique opportunities for skill development, funding, and success in the competitive trading landscape.

For further details, potential clients can visit the following link: https://fxrivals.com/#1.

Media Details:

Company Name: FXRivals

Company's Website: https://fxrivals.com/#1

Contact Email Address: contact@fxrivals.com

Name: Kylie Zalvi

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/188546