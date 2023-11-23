TPAY MOBILE: TPAY releases a white paper on how Direct Carrier Billing can help merchants and operators grow their revenues

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TPAY, the leader in payments in the Middle East, Africa, and Turkey (META), has released a white paper explaining how direct carrier billing can scale up digital service providers' revenues, and significantly improve financial inclusion in the region.

"DCB is mainly used for online purchases of digital content, however, its biggest potential goes beyond digital content into the vast realm of physical goods," said Isik Uman, the CEO of TPAY Mobile. "This white paper provides a thorough analysis of the direct carrier billing market with its trends, opportunities, and potentials, as well as challenges and risks posed for merchants and telecom operators."

Featuring the most up-to-date market research on the evolving global digital ecosystems, it focuses in particular on the trends, ongoing challenges, and opportunities for the carrier billing. The white paper outlines the most common advantages of direct carrier billing for both merchants and telecom operators and shows different types of carrier billing that merchants can activate depending on the type of good, service, or content offered.

"TPAY is bridging the gap by removing the complexity and enabling merchants to grow further in Turkey & MEA. We simplify the technical, contractual, and commercial conditions so that merchants can focus on their business and promote their products and services while we take care of the checkout process and financial flows," says Isik Uman, the CEO of TPAY Mobile.

https://tpaymobile.com/how-direct-carrier-billing-can-help-merchants-operators-revenues-grow/

About TPAY

We serve as the connector, bringing the unconnected into the digital world.

We aim to connect the entire Middle East, Turkey, and Africa, and make the digital world accessible to all by being the most reliable facilitator for digital micropayments in the region.

Our offerings

A full service, end-to-end solution connects digital service providers to potential of millions of users. Simple but transformative technology allows merchants and telecom operators to access and accept payments from consumers in more than 30 countries. Reliable facilitator eliminates the complexity by simplifying and handling the legal, financial including the cross-border settlements, and operational processes so our partners can focus on growing further in META with additional revenue channels.



The world's tech brands: Google, Huawei, MBC, Tencent, Anghami, beIN, and others trust TPAY.