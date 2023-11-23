Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.11.2023
WKN: A143TN | ISIN: SE0007578141 | Ticker-Symbol: 7MN
PR Newswire
23.11.2023 | 12:42
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Minesto AB: Minesto's tidal energy kite featured in Swedish tech magazine "Ny Teknik"

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Minesto, leading ocean energy developer, is today featured in Swedish tech newspaper "Ny Teknik".

The article with the headline "Elproduktion nära - fullskalig tidvattendrake snart i drift" is based on an interview with Minesto's CEO Dr Martin Edlund.

Länk till Ny Tekniks artikel:

Elproduktion nära - fullskalig tidvattendrake snart i drift • Minesto (nyteknik.se)

Press contact

Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer
+46 735 23 71 58
press@minesto.com

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/minesto-ab/i/minesto-tidal-energy-kite-dragon-12-onshore-ready-for-assembling-in-vestmanna,c3242448

Minesto tidal energy kite Dragon 12 onshore ready for assembling in Vestmanna

https://news.cision.com/minesto-ab/i/minesto-dragon-12-wing-arriving-to-vestmanna-faroe-islands,c3242449

Minesto Dragon 12 wing arriving to Vestmanna Faroe Islands

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/minestos-tidal-energy-kite-featured-in-swedish-tech-magazine-ny-teknik-301996662.html

