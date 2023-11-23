Eleven remarkable young Canadians were awarded the prestigious Rhodes Scholarships for Canada this year. They will head to the University of Oxford in October 2024 for fully funded post-graduate studies, joining a cohort of over one hundred Rhodes Scholars from around the world. The Rhodes Scholarship is the world's preeminent and oldest graduate fellowship, based at the University of Oxford since 1903. The first Canadian Rhodes Scholars took up residence in Oxford in 1904, and since that time, over a thousand Canadians have been awarded this prestigious scholarship.

The Rhodes selection process aims to choose young people with proven academic excellence who also show exceptional character, leadership, the energy to use their talents to the full and a commitment to solving humanity's challenges. The selection process includes a rigorous review prior to an interview with a selection committee composed of subject matter experts and leaders in the community. The committees made the following awards this year:

Region Awards Recipients British Columbia 1 Phoebe Cheung (University of British Columbia) Prairies (Saskatchewan, Alberta, Manitoba) 3 Rachel Andres (University of Saskatchewan)

Joel Nichols (University of Manitoba)

Taron Topham (University of Saskatchewan) Ontario 2 Adam Martinez (University of Toronto)

Leighton Schreyer (University of Toronto) Quebec 2 Bogdan Lytvynenko (Concordia University)

Anne Xuan-Lan Nguyen (McGill University) Maritimes New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island) 2 Diana Adamo (Dalhousie University)

Luke McCarvill (University of Prince Edward Island) Newfoundland Labrador 1 Katherine Dibbon (Memorial University of Newfoundland)

Rhodes Scholars form a lifelong community of people in many fields and careers, united by a commitment to having a positive impact on the world. Scholars from Canada have gone on to pursue careers including public service, academia, business, law, and medicine, amongst others. This year's winners continue the extraordinary legacy of excellence.

Richard Pan, the Canadian Secretary of the Rhodes Trust and the Chair for the Rhodes Scholarships in Canada (RSC), said: "Our Rhodes Scholars deeply impressed everyone with their passion, diligence and most importantly their sense of responsibility to the communities around them. We are proud of their accomplishments and are excited for their contributions to come."

Dr Elizabeth Kiss, CEO of the Rhodes Trust, said: "We are excited to see the tremendous talents of this year's Rhodes Scholars Elect, who come from countries all around the world. We know from 120 years of bringing exceptional people to Oxford to study and build a dynamic global community, that when unlikeminded but likehearted people come together, we can forge brighter futures for individuals and the world."

The Trust is committed to ensuring that the world's diversity of background and thought is reflected at Rhodes House, which has expanded the Rhodes Scholarship to include Global Scholarships and new constituencies in recent years, including West Africa, East Africa, China, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Malaysia, Syria, Jordan, Lebanon Palestine and the United Arab Emirates.

About the Rhodes Trust and Rhodes Scholarships

The Rhodes Trust, based at the University of Oxford, is an educational charity that forges brighter futures for individuals and the world.

We do this through a family of global fellowship programmes. All these programmes find brilliant people from around the world, give them wonderful opportunities to learn and act together, and support them as they form lifelong communities. We began in 1903 with the Rhodes Scholarship. This is the world's pre-eminent graduate fellowship, bringing exceptional young people of character to the University of Oxford to study. Over 8000 Rhodes Scholars, from more than 50 countries, have gone on to serve at the forefront of education, business, science, medicine, the arts, politics and beyond. All this is made possible by the wonderful generosity of our Second Century Founders, John McCall MacBain and the Atlantic Philanthropies, as well as over 3000 other benefactors from around the world.

A hundred years on, we helped create the Mandela Rhodes Foundation, which finds, funds, and empowers young Africans to study in South Africa. In 2016, we partnered with Atlantic Philanthropies to create the Atlantic Institute which empowers catalytic communities of emerging leaders to advance fairer, healthier, more inclusive societies. A year later, we helped launch Schmidt Science Fellows in partnership with Schmidt Futures, which believes in a vision of a world where interdisciplinary science flourishes without limit. We worked with Schmidt Futures again to create Rise, a program that supports brilliant people through their lives, starting at ages 15-17. And in 2022, we partnered with Harris Manchester College to launch Oxford Next Horizons, a rich, six-month experience designed for mid to late career participants from any field, who reflect, explore and imagine what's next for them and the world.

We are based at Rhodes House in Oxford, which we are currently transforming into a world-class facility for gathering, learning, collaborating and sharing. Rhodes House is home to most of our staff team who offer a comprehensive programme of support and learning for our Rhodes Scholars, convene a lifelong network for our alumni, and run several of our partnership programmes.

Biographies of the Scholar-Elects:

British Columbia Phoebe Cheung (British Columbia, University of British Columbia) Phoebe Cheung recently graduated from the University of British Columbia (UBC) with a Bachelor of Applied Science in Mechanical Engineering and is currently working as a mechanical manufacturing engineer. She served as the team captain of the engineering design team, UBC AeroDesign. In addition to being a Teaching Assistant and volunteering at various UBC events, Phoebe was also a Geering Up Engineering Outreach instructor, promoting science and engineering to youth across British Columbia. She continued to be involved with the UBC Micro-Electromechanical Systems Lab after graduation by assisting in the development of novel technology in the field of soft robotics. Phoebe plans to pursue a MSc by Research in Engineering Science at Oxford, with a focus on biomedical engineering and assistive technologies. She aspires to develop effective and affordable medical devices, improving lives of many patients across the globe.

Prairies Rachel Andres (Prairies, University of Saskatchewan) Rachel grew up in rural Saskatchewan and is an ardent advocate for her province and the natural beauty found therein. Rachel's academic interests lie in food security and finding climate-smart solutions that benefit rural communities. Rachel completed her BEd degree at the University of Saskatchewan in 2023 and is in her final year of study for her BSc Biology Honours degree. During her post-secondary years, she worked as a teaching assistant in the Biology and English departments, conducted drug discovery research on different types of cannabinoids, studied the foraging behavior of bats, and investigated nutrient uptake in plants. She has studied abroad in Costa Rica, investigating water security at the University for Peace. Rachel has a love of music and sings soprano in the Greystone Singers, her university's auditioned choral group. Among her many pursuits, Rachel has also given leadership to her local church's college and career group, accompanied a school choir, coached the senior volleyball team at a local elementary school, and volunteered with a youth leadership program in one of Saskatoon's core neighbourhoods. At Oxford, Rachel plans to continue her studies in the biological sciences. Joel Nichols (Prairies, University of Manitoba) Joel Nichols is an interdisciplinary artist raised in Winnipeg, Manitoba. His work tackles topics pertaining to identity, queer theory, bodily autonomy, and the soul. Born in England, and of biracial Jamaican descent, Joel connects various themes within his work, many stemming back to his roots. The divisional nature of Joel's identity inspires him to lead, as he wants to create spaces where we can celebrate and learn from one another. He believes artwork can act as a bridge between peoples as it incites conversation and empathy. Joel's practice incorporates ceramics, drawing, painting, and printmaking. He has an undergraduate degree with honours from the University of Manitoba. During his undergrad he volunteered with a wide range of organizations and facilitated artist talks discussing subjects such as decolonization and marketing. Joel will continue to create work that he hopes humanizes and celebrates our differences and hopes to deepen his understanding of art history. Joel intends to pursue an MFA and an MSt (in History of Art and Visual Culture) at Oxford. Taron Topham (Prairies, University of Saskatchewan) Taron studied at the University of Saskatchewan as a Loran Scholar, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing with Great Distinction. During his undergraduate degree, Taron completed work placements for the Offord Centre for Child Studies, Grandview Medical Clinic, Prairie Harm Reduction Services and The Saskatoon Foodbank. He also served as a volunteer firefighter in his rural community. Since graduation, Taron has been working as a registered nurse in Saskatoon on a high acuity medicine unit. Taron values the importance of healthcare accessibility and equity for all. Taron intends to study a Msc. in Translational Health Sciences and Msc. in International Health and Tropical Medicine. He hopes to bridge gaps with the implementation of innovations and research discoveries in a multitude of healthcare settings. During his free time, Taron enjoys hockey, hiking, and fishing.

Ontario Adam Martinez (Ontario, University of Toronto) Adam Radek Martinez will soon graduate from the University of Toronto's Engineering Science program, specializing in Engineering Physics. He plans to pursue a D.Phil. in Physics, focusing on quantum device engineering. Adam is a strong advocate for open-access science, mentorship, and scientific outreach. Notably, he co-founded the Flowboat Entrepreneurship Club, where he now mentors aspiring high school scientists and engineers. Looking forward, he aims to contribute to advancements in quantum technologies, including exploring its vast applications in biomedical, sustainability, and energy research. He is enthusiastic about initiating an interdisciplinary dialogue on the societal impacts of this emerging field during his time at Oxford. Adam is excited to continue engaging students from diverse educational backgrounds and ages in the fast-evolving realms of Engineering Physics. Leighton Schreyer (Ontario, University of Toronto) Leighton Schreyer (they/them) completed a BSc in Neuroscience at Western University and is currently a second-year medical student at the University of Toronto. They are a writer, poet, and critically mad queer activist whose work has been featured in some of the world's leading medical and literary journals. Their writing often explores themes of gender, sexuality, mental health and the human condition, with the goal of unsettling norms and critically engaging with the world around them. Leighton is passionate about recentering the fundamental role that story plays in healthcare and caregiving, and about using narrative as a powerful tool to foster healing and human connection. At Oxford, they plan to complete a DPhil in Anthropology, exploring the implications of classification practices in psychiatry and how storytelling can be used to empower patients, reframe settler-colonial constructions of health and illness, and rehumanize medicine.

Quebec Bogdan Lytvynenko (Quebec, Concordia University) Bogdan Lytvynenko holds a B.A. in Journalism with a minor in Economics from Concordia University in Montreal. He is passionate about covering Canadian politics and global conflicts including the Russo-Ukrainian War, having worked in London, UK, as a Joan Donaldson Scholar at CBC News. Bogdan has served as the Managing Editor of The Concordian newspaper. He is originally from Dnipro, Ukraine, where he trained professionally as a ballroom dancer and became a European Championship finalist. Bogdan is fluent in French, Ukrainian, Russian, and Spanish. Amid numerous military conflicts worldwide, Bogdan aspires to pursue an MPhil in International Relations at Oxford and focus his research on improving the United Nations Security Council's efficiency. In his spare time, Bogdan is an avid skier and traveller, having already visited 30 countries. Anne Xuan-Lan Nguyen (Quebec, McGill University) Anne Xuan-Lan Nguyen holds a Doctor of Medicine and Master of Surgery (M.D., C.M.) from McGill University. She has extensive experience advising elected officials and non-profit organizations on youth issues. Anne leverages her passion for community-based medicine, social entrepreneurship, and research to advance local and global healthcare access initiatives. Currently, she is an ophthalmology resident at the University of Toronto. Committed to addressing eye health disparities on a global scale, Anne intends to pursue a DPhil in health policy at Oxford.

Maritimes Diana Adamo (Maritimes, Dalhousie University) Diana is finishing her final year of Medical Sciences with a minor in Neuroscience at Dalhousie University, where she has maintained a perfect 4.3 GPA. In addition to impressive academic achievement, which also includes an NSERC research grant, Diana is an active volunteer in local hospitals, the Autism Research Center, and on the Dalhousie Medical Campus Response Team. She enjoys figure skating. Diana has a keen interest in the intersection of neurodevelopmental disorders and social determinants of health. At Oxford, Diana hopes to pursue graduate studies in Clinical Neurosciences. Luke McCarvill (Maritimes, University of Prince Edward Island) Luke is finishing a BSc in Sustainable Design Engineering at the University of Prince Edward Island, with a 4.3 GPA and multiple academic awards. Luke is a Sailor 3rd Class, with the Royal Canadian Navy, where he works to bring a Francophone perspective to the Naval Reserve Division. He has been heavily involved in the UPEI Engineering Society, has volunteered with Special Olympics, has taught coding to Girl Guides, and founded the UPEI Ultimate Frisbee team. At Oxford, Luke hopes to pursue graduate studies in Energy Systems and Environmental Change and Management.

Newfoundland Labrador Katherine Dibbon (Newfoundland and Labrador, Memorial University of Newfoundland) Katherine is in her final year of a joint degree in Political Science and Chemistry (Biological) at Memorial University of Newfoundland. She is a recognized Student Leader at her university and is passionate about creating space for youth led participation as seen in her involvement with Newfoundland's Premier's Youth Council and World Vision Canada's National Youth Council. She is a Fulbright-Killam Fellow and an Amgen Scholar with a keen interest in national and global relations. She served on the UN Women's Generation Equality Youth Task Force as the Canadian representative and as an Ambassador for PLAN Canada and the Atlantic Council for International Cooperation. Katherine is eager to share her love of home with the Rhodes community at Oxford and is excited about pursuing her passion for science through the DPhil in Women's and Reproductive Health program.

