Hardman & Co Research

Hardman & Co Research on Apax Global Alpha (APAX): "Hidden Gems" strategy: green shoots into live deals



23-Nov-2023 / 12:43 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Hardman & Co Research on Apax Global Alpha (APAX): "Hidden Gems" strategy: green shoots into live deals In our view, the most interesting new information from AGA's 3Q results was the comment "a further five investments post quarter end" with a further one announced since. This six-week performance compares with two investments in the whole previous quarter. Market wide, there are comments about encouraging green shoots of activity, but Apax is now completing deals. We explore, here, what is unique about the "Hidden Gems" strategy and why it is creating these opportunities. Interestingly, the deals have a broad range of EBITDA growth options, giving comfort that unchanged target returns remain realistic despite the higher interest rate environment. Please click on the link below for the full report: https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/apax-hidden-gems-strategy-green-shoots-into-live-deals/ If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link. To contact us: Hardman & Co

9 Bonhill Street London EC2A 4DJ www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo Contact: Mark Thomas



mt@hardmanandco.com





Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement. About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.



Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



