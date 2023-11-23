BITGET

Bitget Marks Exclusive Listing of PLEXUS (PLX) Token: Propelling Cross-Chain DEX Aggregator to the Forefront



NEWS RELEASE BY BITGET Victoria, Seychelles | November 23, 2023 06:50 AM Eastern Standard Time Bitget, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, proudly announces its exclusive listing of PLEXUS (PLX) token, positioning the platform as the premier gateway for the revolutionary Cross-chain DEX aggregator on its debut day. As the first exchange to list PLX, Bitget continues to lead in ushering innovative and user-centric blockchain solutions to the market. PLEXUS stands out as a Cross-chain DEX aggregator, promising the fastest, most cost-efficient, and secure multi-step swaps across diverse blockchain networks and bridges-all within a single transaction. This pioneering platform, powered by the Theta algorithm-based "CCRP (Cross-Chain Routing Protocol)," maximizes user experience, establishing itself as the quintessential one-stop DeFi platform. Its core function enables seamless asset exchange across various blockchains, ensuring a unified and user-friendly experience for all participants. In the pursuit of blockchain mainstream adoption, PLEXUS recognizes the critical role of user experience. While blockchain's potential has long been anticipated, the emphasis on technology over user-centric design has hindered widespread acceptance. PLEXUS fills this gap by placing paramount importance on simplifying the complex, integrating liquidity across heterogeneous blockchains, and delivering a seamless asset exchange experience. Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget, emphasizes, "The addition of PLEXUS to our ecosystem represents a significant step forward in our commitment to making trading smarter for our community of traders. PLEXUS offers a unique opportunity to simplify asset exchange across multiple blockchains, enhancing user experience and ensuring that our traders can access the world of DeFi with ease." With the pioneering "CCRP (Cross-Chain Routing Protocol)," PLEXUS establishes a singular decentralized platform. It unifies assets scattered across diverse blockchains, enabling users to effortlessly exchange assets with minimal effort and no understanding of the underlying technology. This innovative approach brings together fragmented liquidity, fostering a unified DeFi ecosystem accessible to all. The increasing demand for decentralized finance (DeFi) accentuates the significance of cross-chain bridges in advancing blockchain's mass adoption. PLEXUS emerges as a cornerstone in meeting this escalating demand by creating an interconnected and user-friendly environment that bridges diverse blockchains, simplifying asset exchange for all. Bitget's exclusive listing of PLEXUS (PLX) marks a pivotal moment in the blockchain landscape. By facilitating the debut of this revolutionary Cross-chain DEX aggregator, Bitget continues its commitment to fostering user-centric innovation and propelling the industry toward a more accessible and integrated future. About Bitget Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and web3 company. Serving over 20 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and official eSports events organizer PGL. For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet Contact Details Bitget Rachel Cheung media@bitget.com Company Website

