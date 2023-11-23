The 25th Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show (DSS) witnessed the participation of 28 Italian companies in the Italy pavilion at the exhibition. The participants are prominent Italian companies specialising in advanced solutions for renewable energy systems, environmental and food sanitation, integrated waste treatments, environmental rehabilitation plants, water treatments, dewatering equipment, chemical dosing, seawater desalination plants, alternative fuels, metering pumps, laboratory testing, and plants for civil use and agriculture.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231123105691/en/

WETEX and DSS 2023 hosts 28 prominent Italian companies (Photo: AETOSWire)

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is organising WETEX and DSS 2023 under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, from 15 to 17 November 2023.

"The UAE and Italy have built strong relations based on the development and protection of common interests. We welcome the consistent participation of Italian companies in WETEX and DSS. We are pleased that major Italian companies have chosen the exhibition to be a leading platform for them to showcase their latest solutions and products, sign deals, explore investment opportunities in the UAE and the region, build partnerships and business relationships, and enhance business opportunities," said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD CEO of DEWA, Founder and Chairman of WETEX and Dubai Solar Show

"Italy and the UAE are fully aligned in their efforts to tackle the current climate challenges. WETEX is the ideal platform to further develop the bilateral trade relationship in the renewable energy sector. With 134 million euros worth of products exported to the UAE in 2022, Italy is the second European supplier to this country when it comes to technologies for the renewable energy sector. The Italian export industry has been consolidating and growing in the first half of 2023 and registered a 51% increase in the export of green technologies," said Amedeo Scarpa, Italian Trade Agency Trade Commissioner to the UAE

"We are back at WETEX with even more prominent and skilled Italian companies. Sustainability is a priority in our agenda, and our motto this year is 'Sustainability is SustainabITALY.' We confirm the commitment of Italy to contribute to the decarbonisation of the UAE's goals in the same year when this country will host COP28," added Scarpa

SourceAETOSWire

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231123105691/en/

Contacts:

DEWA

Shaikha Almheiri, +971552288228

shaikha.almheiri@dewa.gov.ae

Mohammad Almheiri, +971552725291

Mohammad.almheiri@dewa.gov.ae

Ribal Dayekh, +971509099819

Ribal.Dayekh@dewa.gov.ae