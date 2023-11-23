The 25th Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show (DSS) attracted 14 companies from Russia, specialising in water treatment, water purification, smart light systems, AI recognition system, EV charging, renewable power sources technology, electrotechnical equipment and solar energy among others. Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) organised WETEX and DSS from 15 to 17 November 2023 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

"At Unigreen Energy, we specialise in producing high-efficiency solar cells, stringers, and panels using our proprietary Heterojunction Technology (HJT), with a production capacity of 1.3 MW. We have successfully completed around 100 projects. We currently have projects in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and South Africa, and are keen on expanding our footprint in the Middle East. At WETEX we showcased our BIPV modules, known for their customisability and impressive efficiency as they are particularly in demand. we also aimed to connect with developers and contractors for IPP and EPC contracts, for our BIPV products which have seen a rising demand in the market," said Anastasia Egorova, Marketing Manager at Unigreen Energy.

"We're already supplying to 10 countries outside Russia and participating in this international show is a strategic step towards entering the MENA market. We've had promising interactions with potential partners particularly for our technologies in treating desalinated water. Our goal at WETEX is to identify and collaborate with distributors across the MENA region, leveraging the increasing demand for our innovative water treatment solutions," said Mark Shulgov, International Business Development Director at AWT.

PSS Corporation showcased its PSS Fast Charging Station, which can run the parallel charging of four electric vehicles simultaneously over fast and slow charging connectors of different standards, providing the ability to charge any of the existing electric cars. Meanwhile, Rocket Group LLC, which manufactures products using energy saving solutions and renewable power sources technologies has presented details about its independent zero-consumption modular buildings Ouu. Another Russian entity, Alive Water Company exhibited purified drinking water vending machines under its brand, while L-Labs was engaging visitors talking about its main product the AI recognition system, which recognises types of recyclable materials on the conveyor belt of a waste sorting complex.

