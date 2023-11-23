Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.11.2023
Bei dieser Aktie liegen alle Asse in einer Hand
WKN: A3D58Q | ISIN: GG00BQBFY362 | Ticker-Symbol: 3BH
Frankfurt
23.11.23
08:01 Uhr
4,060 Euro
-0,020
-0,49 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
23.11.2023 | 14:48
104 Leser
BH Macro Limited - Monthly Shareholder Report - October 2023

BH Macro Limited - Monthly Shareholder Report - October 2023

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 23

BH Macro Limited
(the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 46235)

Monthly Shareholder Report - October 2023

Attached is a link to the October 2023 Monthly Shareholder Report for BH Macro Limited.


BMA - Monthly Shareholder Report - October 2023 - ADV017706.pdf


Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
+44 (0) 1481 74 5001



BMA - Monthly Shareholder Report - October 2023 - ADV017706
