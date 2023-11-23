Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Bei dieser Aktie liegen alle Asse in einer Hand
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PFV6 | ISIN: FI4000369947 | Ticker-Symbol: TY2B
Frankfurt
23.11.23
08:03 Uhr
5,125 Euro
+0,025
+0,49 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CITYCON OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CITYCON OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,2055,26516:03
PR Newswire
23.11.2023 | 14:48
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Citycon Oyj: Citycon signed SEK 1 020 million green 7-year term loan

CITYCON OYJ Investor News 23 November 2023 at 15.30 hrs

HELSINKI, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon has signed a SEK 1 020 million (approx. EUR 89.5 million) fixed rate green term loan with pbb Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (pbb) and Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale (Helaba). The maturity of the term loan is 7 years. The term loan is fully secured by Liljeholmstorget Galleria in Stockholm, Sweden. The loan will be used for refinancing of the company's existing indebtedness as well as for the group's general financing needs.

"The new 7-year term loan highlights Citycon's access to debt financing with competitive terms and provides evidence that the secured loan market is functioning well. Additionally, the loan provides liquidity to continue to improve our maturity schedule and our balance sheet as the proceeds from the term loan will be used to refinance the company's near-term maturities," says Bret McLeod, Chief Financial Officer of Citycon.

CITYCON OYJ



For further information, please contact:
Sakari Järvelä
VP, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations
Telephone +358 50 387 8180
sakari.jarvela@citycon.com

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use real estate featuring modern, necessity-based retail with residential, office and municipal service spaces that enhance the communities in which they operate. Citycon is committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.2 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs in the heart of vibrant communities with direct connections to public transport and anchored by grocery, healthcare and other services that cater to the everyday needs of customers.

Citycon has investment-grade credit rating from Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

www.citycon.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/citycon-signed-sek-1-020-million-green-7-year-term-loan-301996707.html

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.