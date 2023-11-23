Genpact Launches Artificial Intelligence Innovation Center in London, UK

Providing a space for co-innovation with UK companies, employment, and upskilling opportunities for talent in AI and new-age technologies

LONDON, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering outcomes that transform businesses, today announced the opening of the Genpact Artificial Intelligence (AI) Innovation Center in London. The center is designed for co-innovation with clients to help unlock business transformation leveraging AI, beyond productivity, in areas such as supply chain management, finance and accounting, customer care, sales and commercial, and insurance underwriting. To support the work at the center, Genpact is upskilling its 125,000-strong workforce and is expected to create new employment opportunities in the UK.

Drawing on Genpact's deep domain and AI expertise, and experience working with clients across several industries, the center serves to bridge the challenges and opportunities AI brings to businesses. Through case studies and proof of concepts, the co-innovation hub accelerates client projects to a production environment, providing step-by-step guidance and encouraging enterprises to look beyond productivity benefits when integrating the technology into their business. The company is upskilling employees through its own online learning platform, Genome, and expects to create up to 500 additional highly skilled jobs in the UK during the next two to three years.

"The UK is firmly on track to being a Science & Technology superpower, and the launch of Genpact's AI centre is testament to our reputation as a centre for tech innovation and world-leading talent and R&D capabilities." said Lord Dominic Johnson, Minister of State in the Department for Business and Trade, UK. "Our Global Investment Summit on the 27th November will showcase why we are one of the best places in the world to invest in tech, and Genpact is another shining example of the UK being chosen as the best place to foster AI-led innovation."

The launch of the AI Innovation Center in the UK is expected to be the first of several Genpact AI innovation centers across the world and forms a key component of the company's $600M investment in AI over the next three years. Genpact will assist clients in conceptualizing and defining use cases that are designed to drive the highest value for their businesses, drawing from best practices and industry-specific expertise.

"As we continuously seek to improve the experience of our customers at Santander, we are exploring how to become a digital-first bank with a human touch, built on stronger foundations, radically simpler processes and smarter solutions," said Jas Narang, Chief Transformation Officer and Director of Financial Crime, Santander UK. "Partnering with Genpact has helped us to accelerate digital experiences for our key customer journeys and implement smarter ways of working. We are looking at how AI can make further improvements, to scale our business at pace."

To date, Genpact has more than 90 specific generative AI solutions undergoing rigorous testing with clients or internal teams. The company is shifting its focus from building proof of concepts and pilots to implementing solutions in live production environments, with 10 solutions either deployed or on the verge of going live. The Genpact AI Innovation Center team will focus on further accelerating speed to implementation.

"Artificial Intelligence is pushing businesses to rethink how they work and our clients across all industries are actively exploring how it can benefit them to solve business challenges," said Shibu Nambiar, Global Business Leader, Hi-Tech, Genpact. "To help our clients integrate AI effectively, we are focusing on outcomes beyond productivity, workflows that augment employees' work, and responsible generative AI frameworks. Experimentation is our status quo."

