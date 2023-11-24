

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Chinese PC and mobile maker Lenovo Group is recalling USB-C laptop power banks citing risk for fire, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.



About 2,850 units were sold in the United States and about 510 units were sold in Canada.



The recall involves the Lenovo USB USB-C Laptop Power Bank with model number PBLG2W. The power bank has a 20,000 mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery used to charge laptops, cell phones, and other devices when an electrical outlet is not available. The power bank is black and measures around 7 inches long by 3 inches wide.



The recalled units were manufactured in China between January 2022 and June 2022. They have the manufacturing date of 22/01, 22/02, 22/03, 22/04, 22/05 or 22/06. The part number is 40ALLG2WWW.



The products were imported by Morrisville, North Carolina -based Lenovo Inc. They were sold online at www.lenovo.com, www.newegg.com, www.cdw.com, www.insight.com, www.connection.com, www.shi.com, www.Softchoice.com, www.eBay.com and www.staples.com from May 2022 through January 2023 for about $100.



According to the agency, the power bank's internal screws can come loose, causing a short circuit and overheating of the lithium-ion battery, posing a fire hazard.



The recall was initiated after the firm received one report of a fire causing minimal property damage. However, no injuries have been reported to date related to the recalled product.



Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled Lenovo USB-C Laptop Power Banks and contact Lenovo for a free replacement.



The agency further asked consumers not to put lithium-ion batteries in the trash or battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. They can cause fires and explosions if they are damaged or crushed and are a hazard when thrown in the trash.



In similar recalls citing fire hazard, Russound/FMP Inc. in October called back about 3,170 units of Russound MCA-88 Multizone Controller Amplifiers.



Gree Electric Appliances in August recalled 1.56 million dehumidifiers after reports of at least 23 fires. Costco also recalled about 350,000 Ubio Labs power banks after reports of fire.



