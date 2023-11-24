

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Quarterly national accounts and business sentiment survey results from Germany are due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's detailed GDP data for the third quarter. The initial estimate showed that the largest euro area economy contracted 0.1 percent sequentially, offsetting the 0.1 percent rise a quarter ago.



In the meantime, Statistics Sweden is set to release producer prices for October.



At 3.00 am ET, Spain's statistical office INE releases producer price data for October. Prices had declined 8.6 percent annually in September.



At 4.00 am ET, Germany's ifo business confidence survey results for November are due. The business climate index is expected to rise to 87.5 from 86.9 in the previous month.



At 5.00 am ET, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is set to speak at an event organized by the Deutsche Bundesbank in Frankfurt, Germany.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken