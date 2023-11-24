Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 24.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Bei dieser Aktie liegen alle Asse in einer Hand
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
24.11.2023 | 07:06
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

afumi inc. Launches Special Edition of MAD DOG JONES' "TIME MAY BECOME SLIPPERY...": Limited-time Offer Starts Nov. 16, 2023

TOKYO, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- afumi inc. has launched the artists' book-publishing label "?," read as "Symbol," and is thrilled to announce the pre-sale launch of the limited special edition of an inaugural book, "TIME MAY BECOME SLIPPERY..." created by Mad Dog Jones (MDJ), starting from November 16, 2023.

To order, please visit: https://symbol.extreme-question.art/products/8654716797223

Website: https://symbol.extreme-question.art/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/symbol_eq/
X: https://twitter.com/symbol_eq

About product

As the very first release of "?," the pre-order sale of the limited special edition of the artist's book "TIME MAY BECOME SLIPPERY..." by Mad Dog Jones (hereinafter "MDJ") is now available. This limited edition, released before the standard version of the book, is a package for those who wish to fully discover the world of MDJ and the "art" that encompasses MDJ. This package contains the standard edition of the book, scheduled for release on February 28, 2024, in a pylon-shaped bookcase devised and produced by MDJ.

For MDJ, pylons are more than just regulatory and classification signs on a construction site; they are guideposts that keep the torrent of creativity on the right track. The bookcase with its pylon is the perfect object to harbor this book, which collects MDJ's works.

Each pylon will be individually adorned by MDJ, limiting the particular version of the artist's book to 50 editions.

To immortalize the names of those who purchase the special edition by January 18, 2024, "? (Symbol)" plans to inscribe them in the art context of "TIME MAY BECOME SLIPPERY..." and has also prepared perks such as NFTs serving as certificates for the artist's book, as well as the digital version of the standard edition of the book.

Details of product
- Title: TIME MAY BECOME SLIPPERY...
- Edition: 50 works, distressed finish
- Book size: A4-size variant
- Book weight: 2.5 kg
- Product size: H75.3 cm, W44.3 cm, D44.3 cm
- Product weight: 7.1 kg
- Crate size: H86 cm, W55.4 cm, D55.4 cm
- Total weight: 19.4 kg
- Extras: NFT certification, digital book
- Price: USD4,000

Profile of MAD DOG JONES: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202311203075-O2-TFt57gwj.pdf

About "?" project: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202311203075-O1-TU1lGyse.pdf

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/afumi-inc-launches-special-edition-of-mad-dog-jones-time-may-become-slippery-limited-time-offer-starts-nov-16-2023-301996927.html

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.