

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese recovered from recent lows against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The yen rose to 162.72 against the euro, 187.14 against the pound and 149.19 against the U.S. dollar, from a recent 4-day low of 163.24, an 8-day low of 187.65 and a 2-day low of 149.72, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc, the yen advanced to 168.81 from a recent low of 169.30.



Against the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the yen edged up to 97.95 and 90.38 from recent 8-day lows of 98.25 and 90.57, respectively.



The yen climbed to 108.91 against the Canadian dollar, from a recent 2-day low of 109.31.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 159.00 against the euro, 184.00 against the pound, 147.00 against the greenback, 164.00 against the franc, 96.00 against the aussie, 88.00 against the kiwi and 107.00 against the loonie.



