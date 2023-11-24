

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index declined less than initially estimated in September, the latest data from the Cabinet Office showed on Friday.



The leading index, which measures future economic activity, fell to 108.9 in September from 109.2 in the previous month. In the initial estimate, the score was 108.7.



On the other hand, the coincident index that measures the current economic situation edged up to 114.7 from 114.6 a month ago. That was in line with the flash data.



Data showed that the lagging index improved to a 3-month high of 106.2 from 105.8 in August.



