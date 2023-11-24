BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

Name of applicant: BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc

Name of scheme: General purpose block listing scheme

Period of return: From: 24 May 2023 To: 23 November 2023

Balance under scheme from previous return: 3,795,221 ordinary shares of 1 cent each

The amount by which the block scheme has been increased, if the scheme has been increased since the date of the last return: n/a

Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period: n/a

Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at

end of period 3,795,221 ordinary shares of 1 cent each

Number and class of securities originally listed and the date of admission 94,766,267 ordinary shares of 1 cent each (originally listed on 17 December 2010)