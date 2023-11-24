Kasei Holdings Plc - Investment Strategy Update

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 24

Kasei Holdings plc('Kasei' or the 'Company')



Investment Strategy Update



Kasei Holdings PLC (AQSE: KASH), a digital asset and web 3.0 investment company, is pleased to announce the following updates with respect to the Company's investment strategy.

Core Portfolio:

The core portfolio as of 31/10/23 was as follows:

Underlying Quantity Price $ Valuation $ BTC 27.75 34,425.00 955,292.03 GBTC 6,500.00 26.50 172,250.00 ETH 253.13 1,800.00 455,641.02 QNT 2,500.00 101.50 253,750.00 SOL 773.17 36.25 28,027.41 LINK 5,000.00 11.25 56,250.00 DAG 2,500,000.00 0.0325 81,250.00 AR 2,500.00 5.75 14,375.00 AVAX 1,000.00 11.35 11,350.00 HBAR 250,000.00 0.0515 12,875.00 HNT 2,502.18 1.55 3,878.38 LTX 50,000.00 0.0915 4,575.00 ALGO 13,070.54 0.10 1,307.05 ADS 250,000.00 0.08 20,000.00 Total 2,070,820.89

The main addition has been the inception of a position in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust as the discount to NAV reached historic levels. Recent news flow around potential ETF approvals has led to a significant contraction in the discount as per the Company's expectation.

Yield Generating strategies:

Ethereum:

The Company has staked 192 ETH in the ETH 2.0 staking program at a current yield of 3.29%.

Solana:

The Company has staked 775 SOL at current yield of 5.01%.

Avalanche:

The Company has staked 1000 AVAX at current yield of 7.85%.

Staking rewards are paid in native tokens and as such yields are token based and subject to change. The company also intends to use its remaining BTC and ETH in alternative yield generating strategies.

For further information please contact:

Kasei Holdings PLC Jai Patel Chief Investment Officer VSA Capital Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser)

About Kasei Holdings

Kasei is a team of experienced financial experts who came together through a shared interest in the digital asset ecosystem and the belief that blockchain technology will transform industries and have significant global economic impact.

Kasei's cumulative 100 years plus experience in navigating traditional financial markets, in particular highly volatile asset classes, provides the Company with a solid grounding to build a balanced portfolio positioned to take advantage of the disruptive innovation in this space.

Despite Kasei's belief that these assets are positioned for highly significant long-term gains, the Company employ a balanced risk-and-reward strategy. This provides shareholders with an actively managed portfolio of crypto assets, as well as exposure to investments in blockchain enabled companies and technology, all in the form of one listed security.

