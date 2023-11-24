Anzeige
Freitag, 24.11.2023
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Stuttgart
24.11.23
08:06 Uhr
1,250 Euro
+0,008
+0,64 %
Dow Jones News
24.11.2023 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
24-Nov-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
24 November 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 23 November 2023 it purchased a total of 76,740 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           36,734     40,006 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.266     GBP1.100 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.248     GBP1.094 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.261393    GBP1.098549

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 657,109,888 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1950       1.248         XDUB      08:12:20      00067872580TRLO0 
1641       1.248         XDUB      08:12:20      00067872582TRLO0 
1280       1.248         XDUB      08:12:20      00067872581TRLO0 
6595       1.264         XDUB      09:59:58      00067874650TRLO0 
2500       1.266         XDUB      09:59:58      00067874651TRLO0 
3621       1.266         XDUB      09:59:58      00067874652TRLO0 
7380       1.264         XDUB      15:01:00      00067881363TRLO0 
2400       1.264         XDUB      15:01:00      00067881362TRLO0 
1376       1.264         XDUB      15:01:00      00067881361TRLO0 
955       1.262         XDUB      15:01:00      00067881364TRLO0 
7036       1.260         XDUB      15:09:04      00067881834TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
3630       109.60        XLON      08:11:02      00067872543TRLO0 
1303       109.60        XLON      08:11:02      00067872544TRLO0 
836       110.00        XLON      09:27:03      00067874010TRLO0 
2716       110.00        XLON      09:27:03      00067874011TRLO0 
5        110.00        XLON      09:27:03      00067874012TRLO0 
1833       110.00        XLON      09:59:58      00067874647TRLO0 
4870       110.00        XLON      09:59:58      00067874648TRLO0 
634       110.00        XLON      09:59:58      00067874649TRLO0 
1633       109.80        XLON      11:23:20      00067875705TRLO0 
3033       109.80        XLON      11:23:20      00067875706TRLO0 
2808       109.40        XLON      14:04:13      00067879253TRLO0 
5927       110.00        XLON      15:00:30      00067881334TRLO0 
5005       110.00        XLON      15:00:38      00067881342TRLO0 
3120       109.80        XLON      15:09:03      00067881828TRLO0 
1700       109.80        XLON      15:09:03      00067881829TRLO0 
654       109.80        XLON      15:09:03      00067881830TRLO0 
299       109.60        XLON      15:48:41      00067883254TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  287007 
EQS News ID:  1780865 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1780865&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 24, 2023 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
