Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 24-Nov-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24 November 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 23 November 2023 it purchased a total of 76,740 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 36,734 40,006 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.266 GBP1.100 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.248 GBP1.094 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.261393 GBP1.098549

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 657,109,888 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1950 1.248 XDUB 08:12:20 00067872580TRLO0 1641 1.248 XDUB 08:12:20 00067872582TRLO0 1280 1.248 XDUB 08:12:20 00067872581TRLO0 6595 1.264 XDUB 09:59:58 00067874650TRLO0 2500 1.266 XDUB 09:59:58 00067874651TRLO0 3621 1.266 XDUB 09:59:58 00067874652TRLO0 7380 1.264 XDUB 15:01:00 00067881363TRLO0 2400 1.264 XDUB 15:01:00 00067881362TRLO0 1376 1.264 XDUB 15:01:00 00067881361TRLO0 955 1.262 XDUB 15:01:00 00067881364TRLO0 7036 1.260 XDUB 15:09:04 00067881834TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 3630 109.60 XLON 08:11:02 00067872543TRLO0 1303 109.60 XLON 08:11:02 00067872544TRLO0 836 110.00 XLON 09:27:03 00067874010TRLO0 2716 110.00 XLON 09:27:03 00067874011TRLO0 5 110.00 XLON 09:27:03 00067874012TRLO0 1833 110.00 XLON 09:59:58 00067874647TRLO0 4870 110.00 XLON 09:59:58 00067874648TRLO0 634 110.00 XLON 09:59:58 00067874649TRLO0 1633 109.80 XLON 11:23:20 00067875705TRLO0 3033 109.80 XLON 11:23:20 00067875706TRLO0 2808 109.40 XLON 14:04:13 00067879253TRLO0 5927 110.00 XLON 15:00:30 00067881334TRLO0 5005 110.00 XLON 15:00:38 00067881342TRLO0 3120 109.80 XLON 15:09:03 00067881828TRLO0 1700 109.80 XLON 15:09:03 00067881829TRLO0 654 109.80 XLON 15:09:03 00067881830TRLO0 299 109.60 XLON 15:48:41 00067883254TRLO0

