

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Legal & General Group plc (LGEN.L) has agreed a 4.8 billion pounds full buy-in with the Boots Pension Scheme. The sponsoring company, Boots, is the UK's leading health and beauty business with over 2,000 stores and 52,000 employees. Legal & General said the buy-in secures the benefits of all 53,000 retirees and deferred members of the Scheme. The buy-in begins the conclusion of a de-risking process that the scheme first embarked on in 2001.



As at 17 November, and net of the transaction, Legal & General's solvency ratio was estimated to be 224%.



The Group said it has posted a record year with 13.4 billion pounds of global Pension Risk Transfer written to date.



