Basedpad Launchpad Transforms Crypto Ecosystem with Innovative Projects

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2023 / Basedpad, a launchpad built on the Bitcoin Blockchain, has launched a diverse spectrum of projects within the Bitcoin ecosystem. Basedpad 's innovative architecture seamlessly integrates with all Bitcoin protocols. With its user-friendly interface, Basedpad has simplified the trade process. Potential users can support their favorite projects before they hit the open market, exploring the potential of the Bitcoin Blockchain.

With the recent progress in the realm of the Basedpad ecosystem, BOOST has taken center stage as the catalyst for innovation, utility, and engagement. BOOST is the driving force behind the Basedpad launchpad, granting the user the ability to support their favorite projects and unlock white listings on projects.

Basedpad rewards its community by airdropping BOOST to all BASED holders, showcasing appreciation for initial supporters. BASED token holders enjoy exclusive benefits, including token airdrops, Ordinal Art, interviews with founders, access to in-person events, and elevated staking APYs on the Basedpad Launchpad.

BASED acts as the governance token and has allowed holders to vote on key decisions, ensuring every member has a say in the organization's future. Basedpad will gift Ordinal Art (OrdiArt) to BASED holders over a period of three airdrops. Each airdrop will grant one Basedpad OrdiArt per BASED token/OrdiArt held. Following this schedule, the Based Community will have a maximum of 2000 members after the first airdrop, 4000 after the second, and 8000 after the third. Over this period of 3 airdrops, an additional 2000 OrdiArt will be sent to the Basedpad treasury to facilitate team expansion and to bring in new enthusiasts.

The BASED community at Basedpad serves as a supportive ecosystem for crypto founders, providing resources, guidance, and collaboration to drive innovation collectively.

About Basedpad:

Basedpad is a launchpad built directly on the Bitcoin Blockchain. Through its innovative approach, Basedpad is able to offer a wide array of projects across all Bitcoin protocols, enabling users to present opportunities within the Bitcoin ecosystem.

